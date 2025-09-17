Rockwell Land introduces Lauan Ridges and Molinillo at Rockwell Center Lipa

Rockwell Land, celebrating its 30th year in 2025, continues to expand its footprint beyond Metro Manila with two distinctive new communities in Batangas. Lauan Ridges and Molinillo at Rockwell Center Lipa reflect the developer’s vision of creating residences that not only meet the needs of modern homebuyers but also complement the different ways they choose to live — whether as a serene retreat or a dynamic everyday home.

Lauan Ridges marks Rockwell’s first premium horizontal development in Batangas. Nestled in Mataasnakahoy and Lipa, the 38-hectare estate sits more than 1,000 feet above sea level, offering panoramic views of Taal Lake and Mt. Maculot. Its first phase spans 17 hectares, with lots ranging from 250 to 600 square meters. With a clubhouse, resort-style pool, splash pad, multipurpose playfield, parks, playgrounds, yoga deck, glamping sites, and amphitheater spaces, the development prioritizes wellness and connection to nature. Wide tree-lined streets, underground utilities, and modern infrastructure ensure comfort and security, while local inspirations elevate the sense of place. The market has already responded strongly, with almost 70% of Phase 1 sold since its launch.

Just minutes away, Rockwell Center Lipa is set to redefine Batangas living as a 63-hectare master-planned mixed-use community in partnership with General Milling Corp. Envisioned as Lipa’s new urban hub, it will seamlessly integrate residential, retail, commercial, and institutional spaces to create a vibrant and future-ready township. At its heart is Molinillo, the first residential phase, spanning 14 hectares and offering expansive lots ranging from 250 to 500 square meters. Thoughtfully planned with wide roads and lush open spaces dedicated to parks and amenities.

Both Lauan Ridges and Rockwell Center Lipa embody Rockwell’s evolution as it expands into CALABARZON, one of the country’s fastest-growing regions. With infrastructure investments such as the STAR Tollway, the Lipa-Inosluban Bypass Road, and the Manila-Batangas Bypass Road, Batangas continues to rise as a destination for both leisure and everyday living. While Lauan Ridges appeals to those who seek a refreshing escape surrounded by nature, Molinillo anchors the vision for a “new metro” in Lipa — where curated retail, residential, and lifestyle spaces will create a thriving live-work-play community.

Both developments are designed with the same Rockwell promise of secure gated communities, reliable property management, signature lifestyle offerings, and the exclusivity and sophistication that define every Rockwell address.

With Lauan Ridges already well-received in the market and Molinillo’s first lot release selling out in just one month, Rockwell Land is set to open more lots soon. Together, these two communities bring Rockwell’s distinct lifestyle to Batangas while shaping the province’s next era of growth and sophistication. For discerning homeowners and investors, they offer more than just a home — they open the door to becoming part of Rockwell’s enduring legacy in this thriving destination.

For more information on Lauan Ridges and Molinillo at Rockwell Center Lipa, visit www.e-rockwell.com.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.