MOVE IT signed a United Nations Statement of Commitment on Road Safety on Thursday, where General Manager Wayne Jacinto spotlighted the company’s two-pronged safety approach, “Driver-Led, Tech-Reinforced,” as the cornerstone of its program during a meeting with UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Road Safety Jean Todt and UN Resident Coordinator in the Philippines Arnaud Peral.

“The protection we promise riders and passengers is engineered into both the people on the road and the systems that back them,” Mr. Jacinto said.

He detailed an end-to-end regimen — skills assessments, background checks, vehicle evaluations, and continuous upskilling — anchored on MOVE IT’s driver-quality program “Pasado Bago Pasada.”

This is paired with real-time safeguards, including Overspeeding Alerts, Fatigue Nudges, and Trip Monitoring, promoting a safety-first culture among its rider-partners.

“Our aim is clear: high professional standards for riders powered by innovative technology,” he added.

By joining the UN Statement of Commitment to Improving Road Safety, MOVE IT and other road safety stakeholders pledged to pursue evidence-based safety standards, issuance of quality gear, and promote a safety-first mindset and behavior on the road.

The commitment also calls for active support of regulatory measures designed to enhance road safety and protect workers in the transport and delivery sectors.

Mr. Jacinto was joined at the event by EJ Dela Vega, chief commercial officer of Grab Philippines, who framed the move within Grab’s longer safety arc.

“Road safety was the genesis of our platform more than a decade ago, and that same discipline guides Grab Deliveries today,” Mr. Dela Vega said. “We back our partners with continuous road-safety training, regular in-app prompts and skills assessments, and routing technologies that help ensure every trip — and every delivery — ends safely.”

He added that Grab will continue to work with government, peers, and global advocates as a “co-champion” of road safety.

