A Transit-Oriented Address with Built-In Demand

In real estate, location is everything — and few addresses rival Cubao’s iconic corner of EDSA and Aurora Boulevard. With direct access to LRT-2, MRT-3, and major transport hubs, Activa Flex stands at the nexus of Metro Manila’s commuter flow. For investors, this means consistent rental demand, strong foot traffic, and a built-in market of professionals, students, and entrepreneurs who value accessibility.

A Mixed-Use Ecosystem That Drives Value

Part of the 1.3-hectare Activa mixed-use hub, Activa Flex rises within a complete master plan that integrates residences, offices, retail, and lifestyle spaces. This synergy amplifies property value — your unit isn’t just a standalone purchase, but part of a thriving live-work-play environment.

Residential

Flexible options from Studio, 1-BR, and 2-BR units (20-58 sq.m.) for professionals, couples, families, and students — ideal for end-use or steady rental income.

Office

20-58 sq.m. Small Office / Home Office (SOHO) units for start-ups, 23-65 sq.m. Regular Offices for professionals, and 150-245 sq.m. Compound Offices for enterprises — all tailored to today’s agile businesses.

Lifestyle Mall

Filinvest Malls Cubao is a 5-level lifestyle mall right at your doorstep offering shopping, dining, entertainment, and essentials that elevate day-to-day living.

Secure Your Growth in Cubao’s Prime Location

Unlike traditional properties, Activa Flex offers dual value — a lifestyle address and a strategic income-generating asset. With its central location, mixed-use advantage, and diverse unit offerings, Activa Flex gives investors multiple ways to build value. Whether a residential unit through short-term rentals, an office unit for long-term leasing or business expansion, it’s an investment built for income today and growth tomorrow.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.