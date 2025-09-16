As Tuguegarao City cements its role as the vibrant heart of Cagayan Valley, connectivity has become essential to sustaining its momentum. Known for its rich mix of education, governance, commerce, and culture and as the gateway to the region’s heritage sites and natural wonders, the city has rapidly expanded its business districts, academic institutions, and tourism offerings.

To keep pace, Globe has built new cell sites in Barangays San Gabriel and Ugac Sur and upgraded existing installations, delivering wider coverage, faster speeds, and more reliable service for Cagayanos.

Real Benefits for Communities

Entrepreneurs and MSMEs now have the tools to reach bigger markets through e-commerce, streamline operations with digital platforms, and provide faster, more efficient customer service.

Students and teachers enjoy stable connections for online classes, research, and collaboration, helping bridge the gap between rural and urban education resources.

For families, the upgrades make it easier to stay connected with loved ones wherever they are, while also ensuring smoother access to digital services such as banking, healthcare, and government transactions. Residents can also enjoy uninterrupted entertainment, whether streaming, gaming, or engaging on social media without lag or dropouts.

Expanding the Signal Beyond the City

Globe’s network expansion is also transforming life across Cagayan Province. Stronger signals and improved capacity now reach Amulung, Aparri, Baggao, Pamplona, Sanchez Mira, Solana, Claveria, Gattaran, Allacapan, Camalaniugan, Iguig, Peñablanca, and Santa Ana.

With the most consistent network in the Philippines, Globe delivers seamless, reliable connectivity whenever and wherever it’s needed.

Offers to Maximize the Upgraded Network

To help customers fully enjoy the benefits of these improvements, Globe provides value-packed data promos and broadband solutions such as Globe Prepaid Go+99 with free 5G data, TM EZ50 5G, Globe At Home WiFi in select areas, and GPlan postpaid options that combine generous data allocations with exclusive perks.

A Commitment to Digital Inclusion

“Connectivity has become the backbone of modern life, and our commitment is to strengthen our network infrastructure nationwide to empower Filipinos wherever they are,” said Joel Agustin, SVP for Network Planning and Engineering at Globe. “From urban centers to remote barangays, we are ensuring that our network experience is consistent and reliable.”

Through continuous investment in advanced technology and cell site builds nationwide, Globe is aligning its efforts with a vision of digital inclusion and sustainable progress. In Tuguegarao City and Cagayan Province, this means more than just better signal, it means powering livelihoods, enhancing education, keeping families close, and opening new opportunities for growth in every corner of the region.

For more information about Globe’s network, visit www.globe.com.ph.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

