The sound of engines and the excitement from the sight of an iconic design filled the Auto Complex Quezon City as Porsche Design hosted an exclusive car meet, “Treffen Der Ikonen” (Gathering of Icons), on Sept. 11, 2025. The event celebrated the brand’s enduring connection to the original Porsche 911 and its founder’s visionary design philosophy, marking a grand reintroduction to the Philippine market. “Just like Ferdinand Alexander Porsche who stood the test of time, giving us a brand that is beloved through generations, Porsche Design carries the same principles of innovation, precision, and timeless excellence; And representing the brand who started the first-ever Treffen Der Ikonen, this gathering is indeed a testament to his vision,” said Porsche Design Manila President Hans Yao.

Hosted by Migs Bustos, the fun event brought together the country’s most dedicated Porsche VIPs, owners, enthusiasts, and collectors. The star of the show was the heritage of the Porsche 911, with around 100 rare and cherished models making a grand, staggered entrance as a live emcee narrated their stories. Guests and media were able to get up close and personal with the stunning collection, capturing photo-worthy moments and immersing themselves in the principles of precision, innovation, and timeless elegance that define both the cars and the brand.

Mr. Yao and Porsche Design Manila Marketing Head Heinrich Quintong welcomed guests, officially kicking off the evening. They spoke about the brand’s “Engineered Luxury” philosophy, which merges function with form. “From the precise lines of the iconic Porsche 911 sports car, to the sleek and exceptional design of his lifestyle accessories Ferdinand Alexander Porsche’s vision, lives through each and every one of us here today. His works are not just iconic automotives and fashion pieces; They are symbols of unparalleled imagination and timeless excellence. As we gather here today, and even beyond the 4 corners of this autocomplex, let us all be inspired by the vision of Ferdinand Porsche, pushing the boundaries of innovation, and raising the bar of excellence in everything that we do,” shared by Mr. Quintong.

A dynamic video presentation showcased Porsche Design’s lifestyle products, from sleek timepieces to modern luggage, all embodying the spirit of Ferdinand Alexander Porche’s original vision.

The Porsche Design Lifestyle Experience

Various immersive zones were available at the event so that guests will get to experience the different facets of Porsche Design:

Heritage Gallery — guests were able to learn more about F.A. Porsche’s design journey, starting from the birth of the Porsche 911 to his vision of expanding into lifestyle products.

Timepieces & Innovation Lounge — an in-depth look of Porsche Design’s iconic chronogrpahs that were inspired by motosport engineering as seen in the unique details of every piece.

Travel & Mobility Showcase — the display showcased the brand’s premium luggage, backpacks, and other leather goods that were created for optimum performance, durability, and style perfect for both urban lifestyles and global travels.

Lifestyle & Fashion Zone — from apparel, eyewear, footwear, and accessories, these pieces embody Porsche Design’s style philosophy of timeless modernity.

These immersive zones were a great way for guests to discover how the iconic automotive DNA of Porsche cars seamlessly blend into the lifestyle DNA of Porsche Design products.

The highlight of the night was a special recognition ceremony honoring the top Porsche owners and collectors who have helped keep the brand’s legacy alive in the Philippines. Stories of “Legacy Porsche Moments” were shared, creating an intimate and heartfelt atmosphere among the passionate community.

Presented alongside these prized vehicles were stunning Porsche Design creations, which carry the same unique engineering and impressive precision and visionary aesthetic. The Roadster Hardcase luggage collection reflects aerodynamic form while the Chronotimer Series 1 timepieces mirrors the exhilarating spirit of motorsport. Several ready-to-wear pieces like apparel and accessories were also on display, further showcasing the brand’s premium quality and enduring elegance.

The event’s grand finale was a stunning visual spectacle as the iconic cars were arranged in special formation, bathed in LED lights for a final photo. The night was a true celebration of heritage and a toast to the future of design. Key sponsors such as Autocomplex, Second Skin Industries, Diageo, Nustar Resort and Casino, Washington.

Watches, Singlife, Mt. Fuji, and Summit Golf and Country Club helped make the event truly memorable for everyone through the valuable support as Porsche Design leaves a powerful statement that the company’s legacy is well and truly back on the road.

Experience “Engineered Luxury” at Rockwell Powerplant Mall, Shangri-La, Okada Manila, Newport Resorts Mall, and Nustar Resort and Casino. Stay updated by following them on Facebook (Porsche Design Manila) and Instagram (@porschedesign.manila).

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.