From Filipino favorites to world-class eats, all in one festival

This September, SM Supermalls invites foodies nationwide to embark on a delicious culinary journey at SM Food Fest 2025!

It’s a month-long celebration of food, feasts, and fun that delights everyone with a gastronomic experience of flavors. From Filipino comfort food to Mediterranean feasts, Japanese classics, Italian staples, and Mexican bites, SM Food Fest brings together the best of the best under one roof. And what better way to celebrate than by diving into each restaurant’s crowd-favorite dishes?

Celebrate life the Mediterranean way!

This is how Greece celebrates: with food, with family, and with flavor. At Souv! by Cyma, indulge in their slow-roasted Meat Platter Lamb that’s grilled to perfection. For lighter bites, the hummus and cheese saganaki, featuring crispy fried mizithra cheese with fig jam and honey, are sure to satisfy.

Over at Oh My Greek Tavern, treat yourself to their Pork or Beef Gyro Rice and savor every delicious bite. For something flaky and hearty, the Spanakopita — a Greek classic filled with spinach and feta, wrapped in golden pastry — brings savory flavors and comfort to every plate.

Indulge in Italian flavors

A stop at Amici means comfort food made for sharing. Their Spaghetti White Vongole E Gamberetti remains a crowd favorite, along with Frutti di Mare Pizza and the hearty Spinach Artichoke Dip.

At Italianni’s, it’s all about the classics that keep diners coming back: Seafood Cioppino, Eggplant Parmigiana, Chicken Cacciatore, and Chicken Florentine. Pair these with their famous Sicilian Salad for a hearty Italian spread that feels like home.

Take pride in Filipino flavors

Mesa Filipino Moderne takes pride in reinventing traditional dishes. Their iconic Crispchon, a deep-fried piglet wrapped in malunggay crepe with cucumber, leeks, and wansoy, steals the show with its succulent meat and crispy skin. It is made more delectable by their store-made dips, making it the star of the table. Other crowd-pleasers that are creative twists on Filipino heritage flavors include Tinapa Rolls, Binagoongang Baboy ni Kaka, and Pomelo Salad.

Meanwhile, Manam continues to win hearts with its beloved Sinigang na Beef Short Rib & Watermelon, a refreshing and hearty take on the classic sour stew. Other best-sellers like Sizzling Corned Beef Belly Kansi, House Crispy Sisig, and Crispy Pancit Palabok prove why it’s a go-to for groups craving modern Filipino comfort food.

Say itadakimasu and dive into an authentic Japanese feast

For Japanese food lovers, Yayoi serves hearty teishoku sets that are both filling and flavorful. Their best-selling Chicken Namban Teishoku, with crispy fried chicken topped with tartar sauce, is a must-try. Equally popular are the Teriyaki Salmon Teishoku with stir-fried vegetables, and the Nagoya-style Hitsumabushi Teishoku with grilled eel over rice, served with a warm dashi broth.

On the other hand, ramen fans know there’s no better place than Ramen Nagi. Its signature bowls — the Butao King (the original tonkotsu favorite), the fiery Red King, and the bold Black King — are cult favorites. Limited-edition flavors also make every visit an exciting experience.

Spice up your weekends with smoky, savory Mexican delights

For bold, smoky flavors, Gringo never disappoints. The tender and meaty Smokehouse Barbecue Ribs come served with a side of nachos for the perfect bite. And of course, there’s Gringo’s Char-grilled Chicken with its flavor that’s off the charts and tenderness that melts in your mouth.

Chili’s, a Tex-Mex icon, offers a fun twist with its playful menu. Standout items include the Fajita Trio, Tacos, and the iconic Tostada Chips & Salsa.

It’s a feast for every craving!

Whether you’re craving a Greek feast, Italian pasta, Filipino comfort food, Japanese ramen, or Mexican street eats, SM Food Fest has something for every palate. This September, gather your family and friends, explore a world of flavors, and celebrate food that brings people together — only at SM Supermalls.

For more details, visit www.smsupermalls.com or follow @SMSupermalls on social media.

