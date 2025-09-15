Beyond its play gym experience, Kinetix Kids also features specialized one-on-one and group training programs, creating opportunities for children to grow and for parents to engage in their progress

Found on the fourth floor of The Podium in Ortigas, Kinetix Kids stands out as a leading play gym and activity area. Its lively interior and a prominent, human-sized bust of “Aki the Astronaut” at the entrance make a memorable first impression. Kinetix Kids is unique for a reason. The facility’s mission is rooted in the Power of Play, where children can develop their minds, bodies, and social skills in an expansive play area, but Kinetix Kids goes a step further by providing a range of specialized classes, which are designed to give children a strong developmental foundation.

Kinetix Kids offers a variety of specialized classes led by professionals in their respective fields. Classes for children with difficulties in motor skills, sensory processing, and emotional regulation are overseen by in-house Occupational Therapy doctor, Dr. Pilar Balboa, who holds a post-professional doctorate from Boston University. Dr. Balboa joined the team to bring her theory-based, evidence-driven practice to a more natural, holistic environment. She notes, “I am always searching for new ways to solve problems that kids and their families face; I am eager to fill in the gaps in theory and applications of occupational therapy.” Dr. Balboa’s work primarily focuses on neurodiverse children of all ages. The facility itself seamlessly blends amusement and instruction. It features a sprawling play area where children can develop through free play, while a separate area is designated for more structured, one-on-one and group classes, creating a perfect balance of engagement and targeted learning.

Fostering creativity from an early age is a core mission at Kinetix Kids. “We support every part of a child’s growth: physical, emotional, social, and cognitive,” says Early Education Specialist and Associate Manager Dana Macanlalay, who holds a Bachelor of Science in Child Development and Education with a major in Special Education. The programs at Kinetix Kids are designed to be developmentally appropriate and child-centered, meeting each child where they are to help them grow at their own pace. Dana specializes in working with two- to three-year-olds, using visuals, hands-on activities, songs, and gestures to prepare them for their first school experience. She emphasizes the importance of parental involvement, stating, “My goal is to build a partnership with each parent… When parents and teachers work hand in hand, we’re able to support a child in a much deeper, more meaningful way.”

Building vocabulary and expressing language skills is the forte of Teacher Clarisse Lim, Kinetix Kids’ Speech-Language Pathologist. Her inspiration to specialize in speech therapy and language was a combination of personal experience and a fascination with human communication. “Growing up, I had a close family member who struggled with speech, and I saw firsthand how impactful the right support could be. That, paired with a love for language, made it clear this was the field where I could make a real difference,” she shares. Kinetix Kids offers services ranging from one-on-one sessions and classes. One-on-one sessions can focus skills that children may need from an early age like learning to say their first word, up to older and higher skills such as comprehension, reasoning, and integrative thinking skills. Group classes cater to different age ranges, such as “language building classes” for 2- to 4-year-olds, “Little Detectives” for reasoning skills, and “Story Time Yoga” integrating movement with storytelling.

As part of the Kinetix brand, which specializes in strength and conditioning, Kinetix Kids offers classes that introduce children to the joy of Strength and Conditioning Training. Led by coaches with a strong background in sports science, these classes incorporate age-appropriate warm-ups, exercises, and competitive games. The goal is to help children develop foundational fitness skills in a fun and playful environment, promoting a lifelong love for physical fitness and movement.

With a team of professionals, including an occupational therapist, an early education specialist, a speech-language pathologist, and sports science coaches, Kinetix Kids offers a holistic approach to child development. By providing tailored classes and one-on-one sessions that focus on everything from motor skills and emotional regulation to language development and physical fitness, Kinetix Kids creates an environment where children can learn and grow at their own pace, leveraging the Power of Play to build a strong foundation for a child’s development. Ultimately, the facility’s mission is to support every aspect of a child’s growth and to build a partnership with parents to ensure each child thrives in a meaningful way.

To know more about the classes being offered by Kinetix Kids, visit their website at https://kinetixkids.com/. Follow them on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/kinetixkids/) and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/kinetixkidsph).

