AMA Education System (AMAES), the country’s pioneer in IT education, has reaffirmed its commitment to redefining the learning landscape with the launch of its groundbreaking U-Learn 24/7 Model. This initiative positions AMA as the “Uber-Like of Philippine Education,” giving students full control over when and how they learn.

Much like how Uber reshaped commuting by granting riders freedom and flexibility, AMA’s U Learn 24/7 dismantles the rigid structures of traditional schooling. It responds to the realities faced by today’s learners; students in far-flung provinces, working professionals, and parents balancing multiple responsibilities by making education borderless, on-demand, and learner-driven.

Breaking Barriers in Education

With U-Learn 24/7, students are no longer bound by fixed calendars or inflexible schedules. Instead, they can:

Enroll any day of the year. Schedules are irrelevant; learners can start anytime. Students may enroll in the 1 st trimester during the 2 nd semester schedule, or the 2 nd semester during the 1 st semester schedule. No time is wasted, enabling students to finish earlier and transition immediately into the workforce.

Choose their preferred learning style: face-to-face, blended, structured online, or fully self-paced with virtual mentors.

Join new cohorts every 10 days, eliminating long waiting periods between terms.

Earn microcredentials, shift programs, or enter bootcamps without losing academic progress.

Access a seamless system through integrated learning and customer management platforms.

Pay tuition with ease via nationwide gateways such as GCash and 7-Eleven counters, ensuring inclusivity for all learners.

“Education should move with the learner, not against them,” AMA management emphasized.

Powered by Global Partnerships

Strengthened by collaborations with global technology leaders such as Microsoft, Cisco, AWS, Oracle, and Pearson VUE, AMA provides students with internationally recognized certifications while studying locally.

Today, AMA stands as:

The largest Cisco Academy in the world

The biggest AWS education partner in Asia

These partnerships highlight AMA’s commitment to producing globally competitive graduates prepared for the demands of the digital age.

A Legacy of Firsts

The U-Learn 24/7 Model builds upon AMA’s 45-year tradition of innovation. Over the decades, AMA has achieved several milestones:

The first IT-focused institution in the Philippines

The first to offer degree programs in Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity

The largest school network in Asia

A CHEd-conferred Autonomous Institution, recognized for academic leadership and quality

This track record underscores AMA’s role as a true pioneer in education not following trends, but setting them.

Transforming Lives, Shaping Futures

The model’s impact is already visible in student success stories nationwide. Working parents, career shifters, and learners from rural communities have completed their studies without sacrificing personal or professional responsibilities. With U-Learn 24/7, AMA empowers students to fit education into their lives instead of forcing them into rigid molds.

Looking Ahead

As AMA celebrates its 45th anniversary, it envisions a future where every Filipino has access to quality, flexible, and globally relevant education — anytime, anywhere.

“The U-Learn 24/7 Model is more than a program; it is a platform that empowers learners to set their pace, choose their path, and shape their future,” AMA management said.

Discover how you can take full control of your education.

For more information, visit www.amaes.edu.ph.

