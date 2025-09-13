The Philippines stands at a critical economic and climate crossroads, facing an urgent need for sustainable solutions. With national targets committing to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 75% by 2030, and the Low Carbon Economy Investment Act gaining traction, the opportunity to shape a low-carbon economy is both urgent and within reach. However, despite this momentum, businesses continue to face significant barriers to operationalizing net zero, including a lack of fit-for-purpose tools, scalable technologies, and accessible finance. The challenge is clear: ambition must translate into action.

To directly address this gap, the Philippine Net Zero Conference 2025, co-delivered by the Net Zero Carbon Alliance (NZCA) and the Southeast Asia Corporate Decarbonization Exchange (CDx), will bring together the country’s business leaders, policy makers, and sustainability champions on Sept. 18, 2025, at the SMX Convention Center Aura in Taguig City. The conference aims to help Philippine companies move from making climate pledges to implementing real, measurable decarbonization strategies.

Achieving net-zero emissions offers numerous benefits for both the environment and society. It is essential for mitigating the worst impacts of climatic disasters, helping to limit global warming to 1.5°C, reducing extreme weather events, and securing food supplies and biodiversity. Transitioning to net zero also presents significant economic growth and job creation opportunities in emerging industries such as renewable energy, green infrastructure, and nature-based projects. Businesses adopting sustainable practices can also see increased energy security, reduced operational costs, enhanced brand recognition, and attract investment by aligning with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors.

A key driver for this transition is the advancement of the Low Carbon Economy Investment (LCEI) Act. This legislation is crucial for establishing mechanisms that enable the Philippines to leverage economic opportunities during its transition. House Bill 2184, an example of such a legislative effort, proposes an emission cap-and-trade system where the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary sets annual emission reduction targets and imposes caps on greenhouse gas emissions for covered sectors. This system issues allowances that can be traded, incentivizing businesses to reduce their emissions. Civil penalties for exceeding allowances would fund a Climate Reinvestment Fund. The conference will feature insights on this, with Congressman Jose Manuel Alba, 1st District Bukidnon Representative and co-author of the LCEI, participating as a panelist and speaker.

The journey to net zero, however, is complex. Challenges include transforming the energy sector, which is responsible for the largest share of global greenhouse gas emissions, creating resilient nature markets, implementing carbon capture technologies, and addressing social and political realities. The Philippines incurs around PHP 200 billion annually in economic losses due to extreme weather events, highlighting the urgent need for investment in climate resilience.

Building on the success of its inaugural 2024 edition, which focused on “Strengthening Resilience: Scaling the Philippine Private Sector’s Net Zero Ambitions” and emphasized regeneration, decarbonization, and collaboration, the 2025 conference expands in focus. The 2024 event brought together corporate leaders, policy makers, and climate advocates to discuss critical issues, highlighting progress made by NZCA partners in reducing Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions.

The 2025 conference offers deeper sectoral engagement, solution-focused learning, and peer exchange grounded in local realities. New to this year’s event are CDx Fishbowl Sessions, interactive, participant-driven discussions designed to surface real-world strategies, peer learning, and practical enablers. Attendees can expect to gain actionable knowledge across the core pillars of the NZCA Framework, learn from local and regional net-zero implementation case studies, forge partnerships through curated networking spaces, and shape a shared action agenda for 2026 and beyond.

Confirmed speakers include Hon. Secretary Raphael “Popo” Lotilla of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, delivering the keynote, and Jerome H. Cainglet, President and COO of Energy Development Corp., providing welcome remarks. Other notable speakers and panelists include Rondell Torres (Sustainability Lead for the Philippines and Greater Asia at Unilever), Atty. Allan V. Barcena (NZCA Executive Director), Agnes de Jesus (First Philippine Holdings’ Chief Sustainability Officer), and Mark Lister (CEO, CDx), who will deliver closing remarks.

Register now to secure your slot through https://netzerocarbonalliance.ph/nzcacon2025/ and equip your business with the insights, tools, and partnerships needed to implement effective solutions. By participating, you will not only advance your corporate sustainability agenda but also contribute to the Philippines’ national decarbonization strategy.

Let’s turn ambition into tangible action for a more resilient, sustainable, and low-carbon future for the Philippines.

