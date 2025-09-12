Showcasing innovation, technology, and sustainability across 140 Taiwanese enterprises

With just one week to go, Taiwan Expo 2025 in the Philippines is set to transform the SMX Convention Center Manila Function Room 1-3 from Sept. 17-19 into a dynamic hub of international trade, innovation, and cross-border collaboration with Taiwan. Organized by the Taiwan International Trade Administration (TITA) and the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), this flagship event highlights Taiwan’s commitment to strengthening commercial partnerships and fostering innovation-driven growth with the Philippines.

Bringing together over 140 leading Taiwanese companies, this year’s Expo will spotlight solutions across industries that align closely with the Philippines’ industrial upgrading and sustainability agenda. More than a trade fair, the three-day showcase has been designed as a strategic B2B platform for industry leaders, SMEs, and entrepreneurs to forge transformative partnerships that could shape the future trajectory of Philippine industries.

Five Specialized Themes

The Expo will feature innovations organized around five major themes:

Green & Sustainability — renewable energy solutions, battery innovations, HVAC equipment, fire safety technologies, and water treatment systems supporting the Philippines’ transition toward a low-carbon future.

Agritech & Aquatech — smart farming technologies, agri-processing tools, organic food products and cold chain-related solutions that leverage smart technology to improve the productivity and efficiency of agriculture and fisheries.

Health & Wellness — cutting-edge medical equipment, diagnostics, skincare and lifestyle essentials meeting the needs of an expanding consumer base.

Smart Technology — ICT solutions, automation systems, smart appliances, and advanced network equipment enabling digital transformation and competitiveness.

Intelligent Lifestyle — consumer-centric goods including fashion, home security systems, toys, and F&B products tailored to the evolving Filipino household.

These sectors mirror Taiwan’s global strengths while directly addressing the Philippines’ development priorities — making the Expo not just a showcase of products, but a platform for industrial synergy, knowledge exchange and long-term collaboration.

Business Matching Program

A highlight of the Expo is its enhanced business matching program, which has consistently delivered measurable trade outcomes in prior editions. This year, organizers are introducing a more curated system of pre-arranged and onsite 1-on-1 meetings, giving Filipino buyers and distributors streamlined access to Taiwanese enterprises to accelerate deal-making, supply chain collaborations, and cross-border ventures.

Industry-Centric Programs and Networking Sessions

Beyond exhibits, business professionals can look forward to product launch events showcasing pioneering Taiwanese innovations in healthcare, agritech, green technology, smart solutions, and lifestyle sectors. These sessions will emphasize real-world applications relevant to Philippine businesses seeking scalable and sustainable solutions. To enhance engagement, attendees who register, explore booths, join stage events and product launch will have the chance to win rewards through lucky draw promotions — blending business networking with a fun and interactive atmosphere.

Strategic Timing for Deeper Ties

Positioned as both a venue for product discovery and a strategic platform for collaboration, the Expo aims to spark cross-border investments, facilitate knowledge-sharing, and strengthen ASEAN supply chain resilience. Industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and decision-makers are strongly encouraged to participate by registering for Taiwan Expo 2025 Philippines Business Matching and completing visitor pre-registration through Taiwan Expo 2025 platforms.

Taiwan Expo 2025 also presents a unique opportunity to meet distinguished personalities such as MANDARHYME DUO, Julius Cawaling, and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray. Don’t miss the chance to meet with these celebrated guests in person at the Expo!

For updates and announcements, follow Taiwan Expo PH on Facebook at “Taiwan Expo in the Philippines” and on Instagram at “@taiwanexpo.ph.”

