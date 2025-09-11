By Adriana Sayson, American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines

In the Philippines, where climate disruptions, price volatility, and malnutrition continue to threaten food stability, pre-packaged food (PPF) is stepping into an unexpected role: from a convenience item to a critical part of the national food security strategy. Far from being mere “instant” options, well-designed PPF products are becoming vehicles for fortified nutrition, supply chain resilience, and disaster preparedness.

PPF, defined by Codex and WHO as food sealed in packaging before sale and ready to consume without further preparation, brings a lot to the table. It minimizes contamination through reduced handling, provides transparency through labeling and traceability, extends shelf life during storage and distribution, and reduces food waste through portion control. In urban centers, it offers affordable access to nutrition; in remote or disaster-hit areas, it can be the difference between hunger and sustenance.

Experts such as Dr. Mario V. Capanzana of the Philippine Chamber of Food Manufacturers, Inc. (PCFMI) emphasize the need for a “dual framing” of PPF, balancing strict regulatory compliance with a focus on health outcomes. This integration, he argues, is essential for food policy that supports innovation without compromising public health.

The Department of Science and Technology-Food and Nutrition Research Institute is already demonstrating what that looks like in practice. Fortified staples such as Iron Fortified Rice, iodine-rich “Tubig Talino,” and the vegetable-supplemented New Enhanced Nutribun are not only improving nutritional access for children and vulnerable communities but also showcasing how local innovation can address deep-seated health challenges.

However, there are policy pitfalls to avoid. The NOVA classification system, which categorizes foods by degree of processing, risks unfairly labeling nutrient-rich PPF products as unhealthy if applied without local context. This could restrict their use in school-feeding programs or disaster relief, despite their proven role in combating malnutrition. Reformulation to lower sugar, sodium, and preservatives also remains a complex task in a market where taste, affordability, and accessibility heavily influence choices.

The opportunity is here: scale up fortified PPF production, localize tools like NOVA to Philippine realities, incentivize reformulation, and invest in consumer education. Industry, government, and public health stakeholders must align to move pre-packaged food beyond its “instant” image and position it as a strategic lever for ensuring safe, nutritious, and affordable food for all Filipinos, especially in the face of climate disruptions, natural disasters, and persistent malnutrition.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.