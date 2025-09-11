Get up to P140,000 in savings or drive home a Chevrolet Captiva with a low P46,000 all-in down payment

Chevrolet Philippines, in partnership with BPI Auto Loan, invites families to Captivate Their Drive with exclusive offers on the Chevrolet Captiva.

From Aug. 22 to Oct. 31, 2025, enjoy up to P140,000 of cash discounts or a P46,000 all-in down payment, based on 20% DP, when you purchase a brand-new Captiva from authorized Chevrolet dealerships nationwide.

Built for Families, Designed for Everyday Journeys

The Chevrolet Captiva isn’t just a car, it’s a trusted family partner that’s made efficient for everyday use and ready for long drives on weekends. Engineered for durability, the Captiva has undergone rigorous endurance testing that simulates five years of use in just 85 days, proving its value and reliability in handling the demands of modern family life.

Safety that Protects What Matters Most

Every journey with your loved ones is safeguarded by the Captiva’s advanced safety features, including six air bags, an elevated ride height, MacPherson suspension, and 18-inch alloy wheels. You stay in control no matter the road conditions.

Comfort and Connection in Every Drive

Inside, the Captiva creates an inviting space for everyone. A panoramic sunroof brightens the cabin, while a 10.4-inch vertical touch screen with Bluetooth, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay keeps families connected and entertained throughout the ride.

Space for Every Family Adventure

With 7-seat capacity and flexible cargo configurations, the Captiva adapts to whatever the day demands, whether you are planning for a road trip, grocery run, or school drop-off. Fold the seats for up to 1,709 liters of space, and you’ll have room for everything that matters.

Make Every Drive Captivating

With these flexible options, owning a versatile family vehicle has never been easier. Whether you choose the savings of a huge cash discount or the convenience of a low all-in down payment, Chevrolet and BPI Auto Loan make sure you can drive home a Captiva with confidence with the security, comfort, and versatility of a true MPV.

For more information visit the official Chevrolet Philippines website at chevrolet.com.ph, follow us on social media, or visit the nearest Chevrolet dealership.



Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-234850 Series of 2025.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

