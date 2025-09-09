Leading supermarket chain Puregold is welcoming the “ber” months with an anniversary blowout for customers, including raffle giveaways of up to P1 million and SUVs, and its first-ever grocery “hakot” fun run.

Puregold customers from across the country are in for various treats in “Nasa Resibo ang Panalo,” a nationwide raffle promo which runs from Sept. 29 to Nov. 23, 2025.

Up for grabs in weekly draws are sacks of rice; latest gadgets including tablets, laptops, and mobile phones; P5,000 worth of P-Wallet credits; a whole year’s supply of groceries worth P10,000 per month; 27-second “hakot all you can” shopping sprees; and a sari-sari store startup package worth P25,000.

The biggest prizes include motorbikes, SUVs, and P1-million prizes for five winners.

Puregold’s anniversary celebration will culminate in its first-ever “Puregold Hakot Relay,” a unique fun run set on Nov. 22, 2025 at Rizal Park’s Burnham Green.

At the event, three-member teams will take on relay loops to pick up grocery items along the route, with the goal of crossing the finish line together, each with their own filled grocery bags. All finishers will get a medal and additional freebies at the end of the relay.

Those who have already registered can claim their race kits from Nov. 17 to Nov. 21 at the branch where they registered.

“Our anniversary celebration is the perfect way to usher in the “ber” months and kick off the spirit of giving during this season. Our customers can look forward to exciting giveaways every time they shop in any of our branches,” said Vicent Co, Puregold President.

Puregold is celebrating its anniversary this year on a high, as the company has seen sustained growth, logging net sales of P11.38 billion by the end of June 2025, an 11.6% increase from the same period last year.

The company attributes this hike to the full operation of new stores opened in 2024, and revenues from branches that opened in the first half of this year.

