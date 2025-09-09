By The Asian Consulting Group

Alarming allegations of corruption within the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) have once again placed the agency under intense public scrutiny. From ghost flood-control projects to overpriced contracts and lavish lifestyles of public officials, the latest revelations suggest that systemic rot may be far deeper than previously thought.

Senator Panfilo M. Lacson recently exposed how massive kickbacks continue to plague DPWH projects, claiming that up to 60% of public funds for infrastructure are lost to corruption. This means that in a P100-million project, only P40 million may actually go toward construction, while the rest vanishes into the pockets of intermediaries, contractors, and politicians.

Such practices not only drain public coffers but also put lives at risk by leaving communities vulnerable to floods and poorly built infrastructure.

In Bulacan, multiple flood-control projects were found to be substandard or completely nonexistent. Shell companies and ghost contractors are allegedly being used by district engineers to win bids and funnel funds. Acts that violate both procurement law and public trust. The situation has deteriorated so badly that Senator Lacson has described the DPWH as a “playground for syndicates.”

Perhaps the most blatant example of this impunity came when a DPWH engineer was arrested after reportedly offering hundreds of millions in bribes to halt a congressional probe. This incident makes clear that corruption within the agency is not just persistent, it’s emboldened.

In response, President Marcos, Jr. has ordered a sweeping probe and directed agencies such as the Commission on Audit (CoA), Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), and Bureau of Customs (BoC). The display of luxury vehicles and extravagant lifestyles by some engineers raises legitimate suspicions regarding undeclared income and illicit enrichment.

Yet lifestyle checks must not serve as a mere display of political will. They must lead to concrete action. If proven guilty, those involved in corruption must face not only criminal charges but also permanent removal from public office. There can be no place in government for individuals who exploit public funds for personal gain. Anything less undermines the rule of law and enables a culture of impunity.

The issue goes beyond money. Every peso lost to corruption is a peso stolen from flood protection, education, healthcare, and community resilience. When infrastructure that is meant to safeguard lives becomes a source of personal enrichment, public safety becomes collateral damage.

This is not just about exposing wrongdoing, it is about rebuilding trust. And that begins by making sure those who have betrayed it are never given the chance to do so again.

Reference/s: https://newsinfo.inquirer.net/2098418/lacson-bares-systematic-corruption-kickback-in-flood-control-projects

https://bilyonaryo.com/2025/08/24/garapalan-na-dpwh-engineer-nabbed-after-allegedly-dangling-up-to-p360m-sop-kickbacks-from-infra-projects-to-bilyonaryo-congressman/business

