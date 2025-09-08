Manuel V. Pangilinan-led Manila Electric Company (Meralco) has once again displayed excellence in business communications after amassing 36 awards and earning the highly coveted recognition as “Company of the Year” at the prestigious 21st Philippine Quill Awards.

Meralco took home 10 Awards of Excellence and 26 Awards of Merit for its exemplary communications programs centered on customer service, sustainability, corporate social responsibility, public safety, and digital transformation.

“This honor affirms the vital role of strategic communication in advancing Meralco’s mission to keep the lights on. Being named Company of the Year inspires us to continue raising the bar in using clear, timely, and relevant communication as a driver of positive change that empowers the communities we serve, and builds trust with our stakeholders,” Meralco Vice-President and Head of Corporate Communications Joe R. Zaldarriaga said.

Meralco’s latest recognition as Company of the Year cements its position as an industry leader — not just in energy, but also in communications — as the sole company to have earned the prestigious distinction five times.

The distribution utility’s award-winning communications programs spanned a wide range of advocacies and initiatives. These included effective use of data for communication campaigns; creative and impactful executions to communicate the company’s monthly rate adjustments, sustainability initiatives that promote diversity and inclusion, renewable energy, and urban farming; customer service efforts like the Lifeline Rate Program and the Interruptible Load Program; cybersecurity awareness; digitalization projects including the Meralco Newsroom and Manong Joe digital channels; public safety campaigns such as the Anti-Urban Blight program and year-round electrical safety communications; corporate social responsibility programs such as electrification for marginalized households and livelihood platforms; and stakeholder management and events.

These recognitions highlight Meralco’s ability to deliver messages that resonate with stakeholders, drive organizational performance, and contribute to nation-building.

Now in its 21st year, the Philippine Quill Awards — organized by the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) Philippines — stands as the country’s premier recognition program in the field of business communication, honoring organizations that exemplify excellence in using communication to achieve goals and make a difference in society.

