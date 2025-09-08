What is the “Filipino Dream”? In a place that is the 13th most populous in the world, the Filipino Dream cannot be defined under a singular lens. Instead, it is shared from generation to generation, shaped by the environment, and ultimately, chosen by the self. From ensuring they live comfortably with a sure income, living a healthy life with their loved ones, or simply preparing their kids’ future or for their golden years, these are the dreams that Filipinos share.

Securing safety and source of income

A common dream Filipinos share is achieving a stable source of income, which also feeds into their sense of security. This aspiration and prioritization is reflected in a recent study commissioned by EastWest Ageas Insurance where 82% of Filipinos chose income security as a top focus. Whether its income that can cover for their daily needs or funds for emergencies, when Filipinos are secure about how to fund their tomorrows, they can make more confident choices about their future.

Honing into health and wellness

In a post-pandemic world, the importance of health and wellness has climbed higher in the public consciousness. In fact, 81% of Filipinos say that making sure they are healthy so they are free of the worries health-based concerns bring them is a personal goal. This focus on the commitment to a healthy lifestyle is a sign that most Filipinos truly believe in the saying that prevention is indeed better than the cure.

Empowering through education

Though there has been a shift to preparing for retirement, 33% of Filipinos are focused on ensuring their children get the education they deserve. This long-standing belief in education as an untouchable legacy for their children that ultimately decides their future remains strong.

Designing solutions for the Filipino Dream

With a myriad of variants for the Filipino Dream, how does one come up with a solution that can encompass these needs? And for fast-rising insurance provider, EastWest Ageas the answer is simple.

“Filipinos deserve a solution that empowers them to pursue their life goals while still staying protected,” shares Sjoerd Smeets, President and CEO of EastWest Ageas.

“We designed an insurance solution that gives you the confidence to plan ahead. Whether you’re preparation for retirement, saving for your children’s college education, or you’re the breadwinner seeking for financial security, we created a product that provides the protection and guaranteed benefits you need to confidently pursue your dreams, worry-free.”

All of this is in Dream Builder.

Dream Builder is the newest addition to EastWest Ageas’ growing roster of PURPLE Solutions — insurance offerings that can help Filipinos pursue their purpose for their people — their PURPLE. It is designed to help Filipinos enjoy the present with guaranteed cash payouts at the end of the 6th policy year, plan for their next chapter with the maturity benefit at end of the 20th year, and be ready for whatever life brings, with protection coverage for 20 pivotal years.

Best of all, it has a simplified issue offer which makes the application process convenient and faster with minimal health requirements.

“We are proud to add Dream Builder into our suite of products,” shares Greg Martin, Chief Distribution and Marketing Officer. “With it, we hope to help more Filipinos build their dreams with the knowledge that they are secured as they pursue it. Life may be uncertain, but Dream Builder offers the security and peace of mind that every Filipino deserves.”

Dream Builder is now available through EastWest Ageas’ financial consultants and financial advisors in all EastWest Bank stores nationwide.

Visit www.ewageas.com.ph to help build your dreams today!

