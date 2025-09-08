Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc. (AEV), the public holding company of the Aboitiz Group, continues to demonstrate resilience and adaptability as it strengthens its role in supporting the country’s economic progress. As the Philippines’ first techglomerate, AEV manages a diversified portfolio of businesses in power, banking, food and beverage, infrastructure, land development and cement—essential sectors that power communities, enable industries, and create opportunities. This diversity not only allows the group to withstand challenges but also reinforces its commitment to innovation and sustainability as drivers of long-term growth and national development.

“Our performance reflects the strength of a well-diversified portfolio,” said Sabin M. Aboitiz, AEV President and CEO. “We are managing our businesses with discipline, resilience, and innovation—not only to deliver value to our shareholders, but also to help drive the Philippine economy forward.”

AboitizPower continues to ensure reliable energy supply to households and industries nationwide, supporting inclusive growth and competitiveness. In food and agribusiness, Aboitiz Foods delivered stronger performance, while Coca-Cola Europacific Aboitiz Philippines, Inc. (CCEAP) added further diversity to the group’s consumer market portfolio.

UnionBank sustained its leadership in digital banking, expanding financial access through innovative solutions and a healthier funding mix. Its role in advancing financial inclusion aligns with AEV’s purpose of uplifting communities. Aboitiz InfraCapital pushed forward with projects in airports, water, and economic estates, laying foundations for long-term development. Aboitiz Land reaffirmed its mission to provide affordable housing for Filipino families, while Republic Cement worked with stakeholders to strengthen the domestic cement industry, critical to infrastructure growth.

The group is also deep into its Great Transformation journey, reimagining itself as the country’s first techglomerate. By embedding data science, artificial intelligence, and emerging technologies into traditional industries, AEV is creating smarter, more efficient, and future-ready businesses. UnionBank’s pioneering digital banking initiatives, AboitizPower’s renewable and smart energy systems, and InfraCapital’s smart city and airport solutions are just some examples of how technology is reshaping its operations. The Aboitiz Foundation is likewise harnessing innovation to uplift communities through programs like AuroraPH, which energizes last-mile schools and upskills teachers in remote areas by equipping them with digital tools and training to enhance education delivery.

Despite headwinds, AEV remains steadfast in its mission to uplift lives and advance business and communities. Its diversified portfolio allows it to balance risks while seizing opportunities for inclusive growth across multiple sectors. “There will always be challenges, so we try to keep our businesses in a position to capture opportunities and sustain growth,” Aboitiz emphasized.

From powering homes and industries, to building sustainable communities, to enhancing access to financial services, AEV’s role in nation-building is deeply embedded in its operations. Strategic investments and forward-looking transformation ensure that it remains a key driver of Philippine economic growth in the years ahead.

With more than a century of business history, AEV is recognized as one of the Philippines’ most respected conglomerates. Guided by strong corporate governance and sustainability principles, it continues its purpose of advancing business and communities. As it transforms into a techglomerate, AEV is shaping the future by integrating innovation and sustainability into every aspect of its operations—helping build a stronger, more inclusive, and more resilient economy.

