From iconic destinations to evolved spaces, SM Supermalls is shaping malls that blend scale, innovation, and community for every Filipino.

SM Supermalls marks 40 years of retail leadership with a bold roadmap: to deliver one flagship mall every year from 2026 to 2030, transforming malls into future-ready spaces that anchor regional growth. Alongside these landmark projects, SM is investing over PHP150 billion in 16 major redevelopments and 12 new lifestyle malls, ensuring its entire portfolio evolves into greener, smarter, and more people-centered destinations by 2030.

The opening of SM North EDSA in 1985 forever changed how Filipinos shopped, dined, and connected. From that single vision grew a nationwide network of 88 malls, welcoming millions of visitors weekly and housing thousands of local and global brands. Today, SM celebrates this legacy as both a retail hub and a trusted partner, community builder, and symbol of continuity for generations.

A Legacy Anchored on Trust

“At SM, we’ve always believed that success is shared,” said Steven T. Tan, President of SM Supermalls. “From the very beginning, SM was built on trust and relationships. We only win when our partners win.”

This philosophy has guided SM through decades of growth and transformation, from opening the country’s first supermalls to building nationwide retail destinations. Every milestone has been anchored on collaboration with tenants, partners, and communities. That same spirit of shared success continues to shape SM’s New Era vision, ensuring that the malls of tomorrow remain trusted spaces where people come together.

Redefining Retail

Over the next five years, SM will deliver landmark flagship malls that serve as ecosystems—combining shopping, dining, culture, and community in destinations that anchor regional economies. Planned projects include SM Sta. Rosa (Yulo) in Nuvali (2026), Harrison Plaza in Manila (2027), SM Malolos in Bulacan (2028), Cavite (2029), and Pasay (2030). These projects reflect SM’s ability to raise the benchmark for Philippine retail while remaining deeply rooted in local communities.

Beyond new flagships, SM is modernizing existing malls with open-air promenades, lifestyle zones, and sustainable features. These redevelopments will make SM malls more vibrant, sustainable, and people-centered.

All For You

This vision reflects more than just physical expansion. It highlights SM’s long-standing ability to adapt, modernize, and introduce new experiences that matter to Filipino families. SM is evolving its retail ecosystem to be tenant-led, offering dynamic formats, personalized leasing, and collaborative platforms.

Sustainability is a cornerstone, with smarter designs, renewable energy, and eco-conscious developments.

“This New Era is not about adding more malls,” Tan said. “It is about creating destinations that matter, modernizing the malls people already love, and ensuring every Filipino has access to world-class malling. Our promise is simple: everything we do is all for you.”

He added, “Our vision is clear: we are building the next generation of malls for the next generation of Filipinos.”

With its reach, partnerships, and track record, SM is positioned to lead the next phase of retail and community development in the Philippines.

40 Years of Partnership

The anniversary is being marked nationwide with over 4,000 exclusive partner-powered deals across all 88 malls—SM’s biggest shopping celebration yet. The milestone underscores SM’s unique position as a company that has grown hand in hand with its tenants while remaining the most loved retail channel, deeply woven into the daily lives of Filipino families.

“For four decades, you’ve been with us every step of the way, and for that, maraming salamat,” Tan said. “As we look ahead, we will keep evolving with you and for you. Because at SM—our success has always been shared.”

