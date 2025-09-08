As part of its steadfast commitment to inclusive community development, Pueblo de Oro Development Corporation (PDO), through its social responsibility arm ICCP Group Foundation, Inc. (IGFI), continues to empower Filipinos through livelihood and skills training programs that open doors to economic opportunities for both women and youth in its host communities.

For 7 years, PDO has championed entrepreneurship and self-sufficiency through legacy programs such as the Gabay sa Kabuhayan: Livelihood Assistance Project. In Malvar, Batangas, a group of women were recently empowered to start their own food cart businesses in partnership with Odyssey Foundation, Inc. (OFI).

Each received a P10,000 livelihood starter package, including food products from CDO Foodsphere, Inc. and essential equipment, along with training from DOST-Calabarzon on Basic Food Hygiene and Food Safety Hazards, and six months of business mentoring. These microentrepreneurs now earn between P500 and P1,000 daily, helping sustain their families and support their children’s education.

In Pampanga, the Kabalikat sa Negosyo Entrepreneurship Training has equipped 70 individuals with business skills, leading to the launch of small food vending ventures that generate similar daily earnings and improve household incomes. These projects, running for 6 years, reflect PDO’s long-term commitment to fostering economic resilience in Pampanga, Batangas, Cebu, and Cagayan de Oro.

From women microentrepreneurs to the next generation of skilled workers, PDO has recently expanded its livelihood mission to reach the youth sector. In partnership with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), the company launched a three-day tile-setting training program for out-of-school youth from Barangay Lumbia, Cagayan de Oro, one of PDO’s oldest host communities.

The program provided practical construction skills that enhance employability, particularly within PDO’s ongoing developments and contractor network, and is part of a broader agreement with TESDA to deliver technical training across the city.

As Pueblo de Oro shapes urban landscapes in Cagayan de Oro and other locales, its partnerships with organizations like TESDA ensure that development benefits local communities by preparing youth for careers that uplift families and drive local economic growth.

“Thirty years of building more than just communities, we are building opportunities and lives,” said Pueblo de Oro President and COO Prim Nolido. “Together with IGFI and our partners in the private and public sectors, we continue to invest in the potential of every Filipino we serve.”

