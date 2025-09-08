Amidst the Philippines’ thriving economy over the past few years are the many industries and regions that have given Filipinos thousands of jobs and have become hubs in their regions.

Based on data from global real estate services company Santos Knight Frank, the Philippine real estate sector has shown sustained growth in the first half of 2025, defying volatility that has plagued markets worldwide. This resilience has been attributed to, among many, the growing interest in leisure and lifestyle-oriented communities.

Meanwhile, the Luzon Economic Corridor, composed of Subic Bay, Clark, Manila, and Batangas, has been a magnet for investments as more and more countries and companies are expressing interest in the region. The corridor’s strategic location, coupled with infrastructure development and government support, continues to strengthen its reputation as a preferred destination for both commercial and residential projects.

One of the pioneers in real estate development in the Philippines, Ortigas Land has recognized this opportunity by introducing a community-centered coastal estate in Batangas, known as Costa Calatagan. The 45-hectare mixed-use leisure estate located along a 424-meter beachfront in Calatagan, Batangas, was launched a month ago.

This move bares Ortigas Land’s determination to diversify its portfolio and tap into the rising demand for resort-living, especially among families and individuals seeking long-term investment opportunities outside congested urban centers.

Costa Calatagan is master-planned as a low-density, mixed-use leisure estate with operational synergies between its hospitality and residential components. Shared amenities include a 5-hectare beach, seaside clubhouse with pools, a sports and recreation facility, and a pedestrian trail network, designed to promote connectivity, open space preservation, and long-term asset value. Rolling terrain was optimized to enable natural separation between product clusters and to enhance view corridors across the development, ensuring that every homeowner and guest enjoys a sense of privacy and exclusivity.

The estate integrates two primary components: an all-villa resort managed by Ortigas Land and a residential enclave offering a total of 219 lots. Phase 1 recorded a 94% take-up on launch day, underscoring robust market demand for leisure-integrated properties within drivable distance of Metro Manila. Phase 2 is slated to open in 2026, in parallel with the resort’s soft opening, ensuring that the estate’s momentum continues while gradually expanding its community base.

A defining feature of the estate’s residential design is the absence of back-to-back lots, enhancing privacy, light, and airflow throughout. This design choice responds to the modern homeowner’s desire for open spaces, better ventilation, and a stronger connection with nature. Many lots are situated within preserved mango and acacia orchards, providing natural shade, tree cover, and a mature, immediate landscape identity.

Private Villa homeowners will also gain access to exclusive amenities, including a dedicated clubhouse with an infinity pool that will deliver a quiet counterpoint to the resort’s hospitality core. These facilities are tailored to nurture wellness and recreation, catering to the growing market of health-conscious residents and travelers.

The Private Villas are positioned for long-term homeownership, with lot sizes ranging from 450 to 700 square meters, offering flexibility for custom-built residences designed for retreat and recreation. Such configurations provide room for creative architecture while maintaining the estate’s overall design coherence. For many buyers, these lots represent both a residential option and a generational investment that can be passed down to future heirs.

The resort component consists of over 123 villas and will be operational in phases in 2026. It will offer dedicated hospitality operations and service architecture tailored to high-value, low-density stays. A welcome pavilion with a guest pool and integrated ac­cess to select estate amenities are key features of the resort experience, ensuring that both short-term visitors and long-term residents can enjoy a seamless lifestyle. Five on-site dining concepts are set to further enhance one’s stay.

With direct access via the Zobel Highway, the estate is supported by strategic lifestyle partnerships, including Europa Yachts, which provides residents and guests with access to yacht charters and boat tours, and the Calatagan Golf Club, located approximately 5 kilometers south of the estate or about a 10-minute drive.

These partnerships expand the area’s recreational ecosystem and broaden appeal among experience-driven end-users. For leisure seekers and investors alike, the ability to enjoy a diverse range of activities within a short distance enhances the estate’s value proposition.

Costa Calatagan integrates sustainable estate systems including solar power, water reuse, and a planned green farm to support food and beverage services and to serve as an educational hub. This sustainability focus addresses the increasing demand for eco-friendly developments while ensuring long-term resource efficiency. It also aims to partner with local academic institutions to build a trained hospitality workforce aligned with estate values, highlighting Ortigas Land’s commitment not only to environmental stewardship but also to community empowerment.

This estate marks a new step for Ortigas Land, drawing on its mixed-use experience and applying a clear, well-managed approach to coastal development.

Now in its 94th year, Ortigas Land continues to build great places for life through its iconic estates for living, shopping, business, and entertainment. It is the developer behind some of Metro Manila’s best-known mixed-use projects: Greenhills Center, Capitol Commons, Ortigas East, and Circulo Verde. Its longevity in the industry speaks of its ability to evolve with the times and anticipate market needs, ensuring that each project resonates with its intended community. For more information, visit www.ortigas.land.

