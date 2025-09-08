Globe marks the 10th anniversary of its annual GDay celebration this September with a bold promise to bring joy, rewards, and meaningful experiences closer to customers. What started as a simple thank you a decade ago has grown into a nationwide movement, bringing together digital innovation, real-world experiences, and heartfelt surprises that celebrate the Filipino spirit.

“At Globe, we believe the most meaningful rewards are the ones that feel personal, those that are made just for you,” said Bianca Wong, Vice-President and Head of Feel Valued Tribe at Globe. “This GDay, we’re celebrating in a way that recognizes our customers’ diverse passions and everyday wins. Whether it’s a surprise gift or a chance to win larger-than-life prizes on the app, or a fan experience you’ve been wishing for, there’s something in store for everyone to enjoy, tailored to what matters most to them.”

This year, the spotlight turns to everyday moments that feel extraordinary. Across the country, Globe will activate GDay Pop-Up Booths in malls, stores, and neighborhood venues bringing the celebration closer to where customers live, work, and play. These on-ground activations in key cities like Cebu, Davao, Bacolod, Naga, Tuguegarao, and CDO, will transform familiar convergent spaces into joyful brand experiences filled with exclusive promos, partner rewards, and surprise giveaways.

Online, the GlobeOne app is the home of GDay. From daily surprise gifts to chances to unlock exciting rewards, customers can explore a seamless and rewarding journey with every tap. Whether it’s vouchers, lifestyle perks, or something bigger, the GDay Surprise Gift is designed to bring a moment of delight to every day.

For fans and music lovers, GDay 2025 adds a spark of excitement with the GDay BINI Fan Meet, happening on Sept. 13 at the Samsung Performing Arts Theatre. Over 1,500 Globe customers will get to experience a special afternoon with their beloved P-pop group, complete with live performances, fun interactions, and memorable moments on stage. The chance to get tickets will be made available in the GlobeOne app Redeem Rewards section, keeping the spirit of surprise and accessibility alive.

1 of 2

The celebration continues with the biggest G Raffle Rush, running from Sept. 1 to Oct. 31. Every week, customers can look forward to exciting, larger-than-life prizes, starting with a P50,000 grocery shopping spree powered by ShareTreats and P100,000 in GCash. Globe is also giving away a dream Japan trip for four with business class seats via All Nippon Airways, a luxury staycation for two at NuStar Cebu complete with Philippine Airlines Mabuhay Miles, and flagship gadgets from HUAWEI, HONOR, ASUS ROG, and OPPO Philippines. One lucky winner will even take home a BYD Atto 3 Dynamic Battery Electric Vehicle with P75,000 worth of charging credits and freebies from ACMobility through their new EVRO app. To top it all off, customers will have the chance to win not just one but two major properties: a Deluxe Studio Condominium unit in Amaia Steps Pasig and a two-bedroom house and lot in Amaia Scapes Trece Martires.

Customers can rush their way to a free raffle entry via the GlobeOne app to join and also use their available Globe Rewards points to earn more raffle entries and look out for the exciting drops of prizes every week.

Globe celebrates you everyday with personalized rewards made just for you. You can count on Globe to make everyday a GDay!

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

