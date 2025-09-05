FUJIFILM Philippines (FFPH), in partnership with health organizations, launched the “Frame the Fight” photo exhibit last Aug. 29-31 at One Ayala in Makati City to strengthen the fight against tuberculosis (TB). The three-day exhibit combined photography and storytelling to raise awareness and inspire action toward a TB-free future.

The opening day brought together nongovernmental organizations, advocacy groups and photographers as exhibitors to share stories, experiences and solutions in the fight against TB — one frame at a time. The event highlighted the collaborative efforts needed to curb one of the world’s deadliest infectious diseases.

Among the participants were the Philippine Tuberculosis Society, Inc., Culion Foundation, Samahan ng Lusog Baga, TBpeople Philippines and the Center for Health Solutions and Innovations Philippines, Inc., along with photographers Jilson Tiu, an X-Photographer, and documentary photographer Veejay Villafranca.

“Through this exhibit, we hope to inspire Filipinos to see TB not only as a challenge, but as a fight we can overcome together. Frame by frame, story by story, we are one step closer to a TB-free Philippines,” FFPH President Masahiro Uehara said emphasizing the company’s commitment to healthcare advocacy.

The exhibit was opened to the public with the goal of inspiring awareness and engagement in the fight against tuberculosis. Visitors took snapshots at a Fujifilm Instax photo booth and posted statements of solidarity on the Fujifilm Unity Wall, each symbolizing a personal commitment to end TB. As the images came together, it reflected a larger message of hope: a future where TB is no longer a threat to Filipino families and communities.

The exhibit also underscored the need for united action, reminding the public that eliminating TB will require the combined efforts of government agencies, nongovernmental organizations, the private sector and communities. FFPH and its partners highlighted the importance of collaboration in moving closer to a TB-free Philippines.

