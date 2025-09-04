CFA Society Philippines successfully concluded the Philippine Investment Conference 2025 (PIC 2025) on Aug. 29, 2025, at the Grand Hyatt Manila. Under the theme “Bridging Eras, Embracing New Horizons,” the conference brought together investment professionals, corporate leaders, regulators, and academics to explore emerging trends and strategies shaping the investment landscape.

The event opened with a keynote by Atty. Francis Edralin Lim, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, who shared insights on the evolving financial landscape and the convergence of trends reshaping value creation across generations.

Among the sessions, Dr. Jackie Yan (PwC China) examined structural shifts in the global economy, discussing inflationary pressures, evolving supply chains, and geopolitical risks. Her insights provided attendees with a framework to anticipate market changes and strategically position portfolios for long-term resilience.

In another session, Jaime Zobel Urquijo (Ayala Corp.) explored the growing importance of responsible investing, highlighting how environmental, social, and governance considerations are becoming central to both corporate strategy and capital allocation. His discussion underscored the intersection of values and valuation in shaping investment decisions.

“PIC 2025 demonstrated how bridging established practices with innovative approaches creates opportunities for both investors and organizations,” said John B. Balce, CFA, president and chairman of CFA Society Philippines. “The conference offered participants actionable insights to navigate a rapidly evolving financial world, while fostering dialogue across generations and sectors.”

The conference also provided unparalleled networking opportunities, connecting attendees with industry leaders, regulators, and peers. Silver Sponsors — BDO Capital, BPI Wealth, Metrobank; Bronze Sponsor — ATRAM; Corporate Table Sponsors — FTI Consulting, Globe Telecom, Sunlife, SGV; Media Partner — BusinessWorld; and Knowledge Partner — PwC Philippines supported the event, reinforcing its role as a premier platform for collaboration and professional development.

CFA Society Philippines is one of 160 member societies of CFA Institute, the global association of investment professionals that sets the standard for professional excellence and credentials. The organization champions ethical behavior in investment markets and serves as a respected source of knowledge in the global financial community, aiming to create an environment where investors’ interests come first, markets function at their best, and economies grow.

