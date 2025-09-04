Love takes center stage in Puregold Channel’s newest vertical BL series Got My Eyes on You, available on TikTok starting Sept. 3. With a thrilling enemies-to-lovers twist, it dares to ask: Would you risk a job promotion you worked hard for, just for love?

Get to know the series’ characters as they reach for their dreams, feeling love’s spark just when they least expect it.

Drew

Drew, played by Mikoy Morales, is the villa’s hardworking operations manager, someone who keeps things running no matter how tough it gets — even if it means surviving on coffee and late nights. You know the type. Drew is all about commitment and goals and making sure guests leave happy.

Growing up in a simple family, Drew learned to be competitive early on. With aspirations for his own resort and an upcoming promotion as general manager, Drew will eventually have to make tough choices between his career and personal life.

Shawn

Portrayed by newcomer Esteban Mara, Shawn handles guest relations at the villa. With his clean style, polished vibe, and calm presence, he stands out at the workplace. Shy and distant at first, Shawn is thoughtful and caring to those close to him.

Raised by affluent parents, Shawn learned to be independent at a young age. He prefers deep convos to small talk, and he’s the type who listens when you share your life and dreams. The perfect blend of confidence and sincerity makes him the best competitor to — or shall we say, potential partner for — Drew.

Moira

Moira (Hannah Lee) is the villa’s lively accountant, who makes everyone laugh and hang on to their sanity. Loud and completely unfiltered, she’s the kind who drags you out for coffee or a drink when life gets messy. A deeply loyal and caring friend, Moira shows up when you need her.

Kirk

Coming from a wealthy background, Kirk Puyat (Ady Cotoco) is a fashionista who’s super into Wilfred. He is sweet, but his non-stop affection sometimes comes across as love bombing. His charm and energy, which can sometimes overwhelm, will bring about amusing and complicated scenarios, often concerning his object of affection, Wilfred.

Wilfred

Wilfred (Darwin Yu) works as the villa’s events coordinator, a romantic at heart whose recent painful breakup with a partner has made him cautious about loving again. Competent and dependable at work, he struggles to move forward and heal.

Trevor

Finally, Trevor (Victor Sy) is the villa’s general manager and the dad figure of the group. He is a compassionate and fair boss who can relate well with the team because he started at the bottom, too. A family man at heart, he dreams of a peaceful retirement in the province with his wife someday.

With relatable characters and a quirky take on career versus love, Got My Eyes on You is the newest BL series to watch for. You may watch the series on @puregoldph TikTok’s page, or through this link.

