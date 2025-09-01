DigiPlus Interactive Corp., the company behind popular gaming platforms BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, and GameZone, won six prestigious awards at the recently concluded 21st Philippine Quill Awards, the country’s distinguished award-giving body in business communication.

DigiPlus earned its first-ever Award of Excellence and five Awards of Merit for its exemplary communication initiatives across multiple categories — a remarkable feat for a first-time participant in this annual communication awards program organized by the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC).

The 21st Philippine Quill Awards gave an Excellence Award to DigiPlus for its “DigiPlus Website: A Digital Gateway to Entertainment Excellence” (Communication Skills — Digital Communication/Communication for the Web category), which presented how the revamped website became a powerful tool in helping the company become a leading digital entertainment powerhouse.

DigiPlus also earned five Merit Awards across multiple categories including investor relations, customer relations, audio/visual, publications, and marketing, advertising, and brand communication.

Merit Award was given to “DigiPlus: The Investor Relations Powerhouse Behind the World’s Hottest Gambling Stock” (Communications Management — Financial Communication and Investor Relations category), which illustrated how a well-executed investor relations strategy helped transform the company from an under-the-radar stock to one of the best-performing stocks on the Philippine Stock Exchange, even earning a spot in the Fortune Southeast Asia 500.

Another Merit awardee is the “DigiPlus: Redefining Digital Entertainment in the Philippines” (Communications Management — Marketing, Advertising, and Brand Communication category) which unveiled the brand reinvention from a legacy gaming operator with over 130 brick-and-mortar stores into a pioneer in digital entertainment.

Additionally, the customer-centric campaign GameSmart — a pioneering project on responsible gaming, financial literacy, and mental health awareness from the BingoPlus Foundation — earned a Merit Award in the Communications Management — Customer Relations category. The campaign was presented in the entry “How BingoPlus Foundation is Redefining Responsible Gaming in the Philippines.”

Also recognized with Merit Awards were the communication initiatives namely “DigiPlus Integrated Report: Ushering a New Era of Digital Entertainment” (Communication Skills — Publications category), which featured the company’s first-ever Integrated Report; and “From Doubt to Data: How DigiPlus Set the Record Straight with a Fair Play Campaign” (Communication Skills — Audio/Visual category), which showcased a transparency campaign on gaming mechanics and stringent protocols through three short videos.

“We are honored that our communication efforts have been recognized at the 21st Philippine Quill Awards,” said DigiPlus Chairman Eusebio Tanco. “These accolades are a testament to our team’s hard work and dedication to building strong, transparent communication with our customers, investors, and the public. We will continue to redefine digital entertainment and uphold our commitment to responsible and impactful communication.”

With its theme Advancing Intelligence in Business Communication (AI.B.C.), the 21st Philippine Quill Awards, held last Aug. 27, was a celebration of excellence in business communication and a recognition of organizations that set the gold standard in the field. This year’s winners were selected by a jury of seasoned communicators based on their work plan, strategic alignment, and creativity.

