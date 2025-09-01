As disinformation grows more sophisticated, a new generation of leaders is stepping up to arm Filipinos with the truth. The Center for Information Resilience and Integrity Studies (CIRIS), an independent organization led by emerging voices in governance and communications, is at the forefront of the fight against disinformation, misinformation, and malign influence (DMMI).

Founded by Michel André P. del Rosario, together with co-founders Christopher Balagtas and Erik Chua, CIRIS shows that millennials are not just digital natives — they are defenders of digital integrity.

Mr. Del Rosario, who previously served as Assistant Secretary at the Presidential Communications Office and chaired the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea Information Working Group, saw firsthand how foreign influence campaigns manipulated public opinion. With Messrs. Balagtas and Chua, he established CIRIS with a mission: to arm Filipinos with credible information through truth-based storytelling and strategic communications.

“Disinformation is not just a nuisance — it’s a national threat,” Mr. del Rosario said. “Our generation cannot afford to stay passive. We need to ensure that the truth not only gets told but also gets heard and felt.”

CIRIS underscores its independence as central to its work. “We may have backgrounds in governance and communications, but the organization is not tied to any political agenda,” Mr. del Rosario explained. “We have donors who share our mission but our work is guided only by truth and the public interest.”

Where propaganda bends facts to serve power, CIRIS does the opposite. They expose lies, amplify facts, and help Filipinos make decisions based on the truth. The group works with various partners across government, academe, civil society, and the media but says its credibility is never compromised. “Credibility means standing by the facts, even when they’re inconvenient,” said Mr. Balagtas. “We don’t shape truth to fit a story — we shape stories around the truth.”

CIRIS gained prominence through projects like Alon ng Kabayanihan — a recently launched short film that rallied Filipinos to defend sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea. The campaign reflected a deliberate choice to focus not on finger-pointing, but on verifiable actions and the lived experiences of Filipino communities. “The fight for the West Philippine Sea is, above all, a fight for truth,” Mr. del Rosario stressed. “Disinformation weakens our freedom to protect what’s ours — our seas, our food, our communities, and our nation’s future.”

The group’s mission extends far beyond the West Philippine Sea. CIRIS campaigns against disinformation that undermines the country’s core national interests, from elections to democratic institutions. Its programs on digital literacy aim to help Filipinos spot red flags online, from AI-generated fakes to coordinated troll networks. At the grassroots level, it supports “replicate” organizations in schools and communities that train the next generation to fight DMMI locally. CIRIS also works closely with academics and experts, welcoming research even when it challenges assumptions — using it to refine strategies and reinforce credibility.

CIRIS believes the battle against falsehoods is not won by facts alone, but by how truth is delivered. Its approach combines research, strategic communication, and emotionally resonant storytelling to make verified information more compelling than lies. This strategy has earned international recognition. CIRIS supported the documentary Food Delivery: Fresh from the West Philippine Sea, which won the Tides of Change Award at the Doc Edge International Film Festival in New Zealand — despite attempts by foreign actors to have it pulled from the lineup.

For CIRIS, fighting disinformation is not just about correcting the record — it is about building a culture of truth that will endure beyond today’s digital battles. That means reaching younger Filipinos where they are: online. “Our mission is to build digital resilience,” said Mr. Balagtas. “We want Filipinos to think critically before clicking, liking, or sharing. To pause. To verify. To protect our democracy from within.”

CIRIS is preparing nationwide lectures and workshops on disinformation with partner universities and organizations, alongside interactive resources to train the next wave of digital defenders. At its core, CIRIS carries a simple but urgent message: Truth is a national responsibility. By mobilizing leaders, creators, educators, and everyday citizens, the organization aims to transform how Filipinos consume and share information.

“Disinformation erodes trust, divides communities, and weakens the identities which unite people as a nation,” Mr. Chua said. “But if we take ownership of truth — if we arm ourselves and each other with credible information — then no malign influence can defeat us.”

