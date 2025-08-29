Globe unleashed its inclusive innovation thrust with the launch of The Blueprint, a first of a series of quarterly media events that highlights how the company is using technology to promote digital inclusion and empower every Filipino.

By presenting a portfolio of solutions that are intentional, intuitive, and accessible, Globe is demonstrating how innovation directly translates into progress for people, communities, and enterprises.

“This is about execution with empathy,” said Darius Delgado, Chief Commercial Officer at Globe. “The Blueprint showcases how our innovation is inclusive by design; personal where it matters, protected by default, and accessible to all. From hyper-personalized plans and secure digital journeys to consulting that solves enterprise pain points and new entertainment frontiers, we’re the digital enabler behind everyday progress.”

Inclusive Innovation in Action

Globe starts with its Foundations of Progress, where it guides enterprises through a consulting practice that translates complex technology into clear, actionable strategies. Backed by deep industry expertise and a forward-looking perspective, this groundwork enables small, medium, and enterprise businesses to grow with resilience and agility.\

Building on this foundation, Globe moves to solutions Built Around You. Every digital touchpoint is designed to manage friction and anticipate customer needs, from intuitive apps that put users fully in control to programs that return purposeful value. The result is a smoother, faster, and more intuitive digital experience for everyday Filipinos. One of the highlighted projects is GoGIVE, an innovative way to empower young Filipinos to create consistent and lasting impact through their everyday phone use.

At the same time, Globe ensures these journeys are Secure by Design, embedding protection into every interaction. With tools like Scam Shield and advanced cybersecurity features, Globe safeguards the digital lifestyle without compromising ease and accessibility, so trust in the digital space is experienced and natural.

Globe then creates Value by Design, delivering smarter, more rewarding digital experiences. With hyper-personalized offers, seamless upgrades, and loyalty benefits, Globe shows how value is not only delivered, but thoughtfully designed around each customer’s unique journey.

Finally, Globe reaches out to Designing Delight, unlocking entertainment frontiers that spark joy and connection. Through curated content platforms and interactive experiences, Globe demonstrates how technology can go beyond utility to create moments of discovery, play, and emotional resonance.

A sneak peek on two of its newest offers designed to delight customers include Beetzee and Globe AT HOME 5G. With Beetzee Play, GlobeOne users can access seamless streaming, convenient top-ups, and Globe Rewards integration all in one place. No need to download a separate app or sign up to another platform.

Globe is redefining home broadband with Globe AT HOME 5G, the world’s first fiber-like internet delivered via 5G, perfectly engineered for sharing Wi‑Fi experiences and bringing home with you wherever life happens.

“At Globe, we believe innovation must always serve a greater purpose,” said Carl Cruz, Globe President and CEO. “The Blueprint is a reminder that every product we build, every service we design, is meant to make daily life easier, safer, and more meaningful for Filipinos. By keeping inclusivity at the heart of our journey, we ensure progress is something every Filipino can share in.”

To learn more about Globe, visit www.globe.com.ph.

