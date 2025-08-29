For its ninth year, Calgary International Fashion and Arts Week (CIFAW) was held in Manila

In its fourth season, the Marriott Moments A-Fair had a spectacular recalibration with the introduction of the concept of a “Luxuriant Expo.” Denoting luxe plus bountiful, it delivered on the promise of a one-of-a-kind exposition. From weddings to events, to fashion and arts, everything that’s wonderful about life converged at one massive venue — the MGBX Exhibition Hall of the Manila Marriott Hotel.

This year ushered a tripartite partnership with renowned brands in hospitality, weddings and special events, with the Marriot Bonvoy, the most reputable hospitality and lifestyle program in the world; Themes & Motifs, the leading bridal fair organizer in the Philippines since 2001; and the dynamic Spotlight Couronne Internationale (SCI) from Canada.

The milestone event, “Marriott Moments A-Fair Luxuriant Expo and the 9th Annual Calgary International Fashion and Arts Week (CIFAW),” gathered the best weddings and events suppliers. It is also a showcase of the works of imported and exported world-class visual and literary artists at the “inclusive venue,” MGBX Exhibition Hall in the Marriott Grand Ballroom, the grandest hotel-based MICE facility in the country today, serving as their official home.

The A-Fair has gained traction as a showcase of the best in Filipino creativity. CIFAW, meanwhile, is a global celebration of fashion as well as a platform for networking, education and talks about trends, inclusivity and the future of the fashion industry. Both platforms for fashion aim to encourage and showcase creativity, innovation, and collaboration among designers, stylists, models, photographers, and journalists.

The 9th Calgary International Fashion and Arts Week introduced a first — the Philippine Fashion Weekend — held at the Manila Marriott Hotel on July 26 and July 27, 2025. With the theme, “Home,” the ninth CIFAW aims to inspire every Filipino to take pride in their roots and in the place we call home — the Philippines.

DESIGNERS’ SHOWCASE ON DAY 1

On July 26, the first day of the Luxuriant Expo, fashion designers Maliyah Abenir and Odelon Simpao, and fashion brand SCI PH presented their latest collections.

MALIYAH ABENIR

A proud transgender Filipino-Canadian designer, Maliyah, 31, was born in Imus, Cavite, and raised in Canada. She started designing clothes when she was 16 years old in her former high school. She graduated with a degree in Fashion Business and Design at JCI Institute in Vancouver, and Fashion Techniques and Design at George Brown College in Toronto.

Her collection for CIFAW, a futuristic take on the military uniforms of the past, is called “Redemption Denym 2025.”

“I was really inspired by the Armed Forces of the Philippines in the 1970s. My theme this year is ‘To Be Your Own Soldier.’ You are the soldier in your own life so you gotta fight. I struggled a lot with mental health and was reaching rock bottom. I had to use every energy I got left to survive and fight my mental battles, and when you are your own soldier, you gotta do what it takes to get back up and win the battle,” Maliyah explains.

ODELON SIMPAO

As part of his 40th birthday celebration, the Cagayan de Oro-raised Odelon recently launched his latest bridal collection. Following that milestone is his participation at CIFAW.

His CIFAW collection was an ode to his beloved mother:

“The title of my collection is ‘Susanne.’ My mother’s name is Susan and she’s my inspiration for this collection. Her softness and fragility are the emotion of the collection. But at the same time, I want to show how tough and hardworking she is and it will show the details and manipulation of fabrics that I will use. I showed different silhouettes and shapes. I also showcased some new techniques and fabric manipulations while maintaining that classic and timeless look.”

SCIPH

Spotlight Couronne Internationale (SCI) was founded by Filipino-Canadians Limuel Vilela, President and CEO, executive producer/designer/director and former model; and COO/Chief Creative Director Alvin Masangkay Francia, an aviation expert and educator.

For the CIFAW show, SCIPH unleashed a collection called “Unspoken: The Silhouette of Home.”

“It is a quiet tribute to the elegance of simplicity and the comfort of returning to one’s roots. The collection explored the unspoken language of fabric, form, and familiarity — where every line echoed the softness of belonging, and every piece whispered the story of home,” Francia shared.

Vilela revealed more details: “This collection was rooted in quiet confidence — a reflection of those who lead not with noise, but with presence. The silhouettes were clean, structured, and refined: halter gowns with sculptural bows, off-shoulder drapes that framed the collarbone, and modern tailoring that honored tradition while stepping forward.”

DAY 1 ACCOLADES

FUMIYA SANKAI: ARTIST OF THE YEAR

At the Luxuriant Expo, Fumiya Sankai was awarded the “9th CIFAW Artist of the Year.” This coincided with his exhibition at the Marriott in collaboration with Themes and Motifs and One Gallery called “Hum Art,” which uses his distinct style of painting to encapsulate feelings of love, joy, and childlike wonder.

His raw execution of aesthetics to visualize the innocent strokes of youth: brave, somewhat reckless, and not a care in the world of what people would think. His style is deeply inspired by early memories of his father sketching hand-drawn posters of the products that they sell in their family-owned business.

Like the general ambiguity in his body of work, his name also has a concordant myriad of meanings. It can be the act of humming to a wonderful tune, enjoying the beauty of the world, just chilling out, or the humility of someone who has reached heights of success.

MAYUMI CRUZ: AUTHOR AND ARTIST

Mayumi Cruz is a storyteller of words and visuals — bound by imagination, inspired by everything. Whether through storytelling or visual art, she creates pieces that inspire, provoke thought, and reflect the beauty of creative freedom.

At the Luxuriant Expo, Cruz launched her newest book, Gio and the Tailor’s Chalk. It is a gripping Young Adult fantasy that weaves time travel, folklore, and heart- wrenching sacrifice. After discovering his father’s death and the theft of a powerful magical heirloom, teen tikbalang Gio del Mundo must journey to 1820 to stop a murderous witch coven and reclaim his destiny. But with the fate of his people — and his very existence — on the line, Gio must answer an impossible question: What would you give up to make the world right?

DESIGNERS’ SHOWCASE ON DAY 2

JOHN ABLAZA

At the young age of 7, John started creating dresses at home — for his sister’s dolls. Over the course of his 40-year career, he has done countless shows and was accorded international recognition in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Arizona, New York, Toronto, Winnipeg and Calgary. He also did shows and exhibits in Paris, Milan and Madrid.

John called his CIFAW collection “Elements de la Nature” (“Elements of Nature”), explaining:

“I am always inspired by the things I see around me, the beauty of nature, the chirping of birds, colorful butterflies, lush green trees, blue ocean and whispering waves. I showed simple silhouettes, fluid lines and defined patterns. I used various fabrics I sourced from Dubai, Zimbabwe, France and the Philippines. My collection was divided into four segments. Using a color palette of beige, white, brown, and black, I showcased products from my collaborations with the Mangyan of Mindoro, Philippines.”

KENNY LADAGA

Kenny, 38, is now in his 15th year working in fashion. He specializes in made-to-own wedding gowns and long gowns. He is also known to produce bespoke suits and barong Tagalog for special occasions.

For CIFAW, Kenny’s collection is called “Les Fleurs: The Pastel Collection”:

“Inspired by a celebration of modern romance — a wedding collection that redefines bridal elegance through simplicity, softness, and refined details. My collection is all in a muted beauty of lavender, blush pink, and beige, and each piece is crafted with understated grace and adorned with delicate floral appliqué. The silhouettes move beyond traditional ball gowns, embracing sleek lines, ethereal layers, and effortless draping that speak to the contemporary bride.”

JAKI PEÑALOSA

Considered the grand dame of Ilonggo fashion, Jaki has won prestigious awards like Dungog sang Dakbanwa sang Iloilo (Culture and Arts) in 2017, the Galing Ilonggo Awards in 2013, and 10 Outstanding Women in Iloilo (TOWIL) award to name a few, in recognition of her huge contribution to promoting Iloilo City’s hablon fabrics to both national and international audiences.

Jaki’s CIFAW collection was inspired by the people who make her part of their special and memorable day:

“I created something that makes one wear their culture. I created a collection that showcased both the feminine and strong, resilient attributes of women through the silhouettes of my design. I chose neutral and earth colors to emphasize the presence of Philippine craft through the art of embroidery, callado, and indigenous hand-woven fabrics in my collection.”

For more information about Marriott Moments A-Fair Luxuriant Expo, please contact Manila Marriott Hotel at Newport World Resorts, 2 Resorts Drive, Newport World Resorts, NCR — 4th District, Barangay 183, Pasay City, Manila, Philippines; 28988-9999; MarriottHotelManila@marriott.com and www.manilamarriott.com; Themes & Motifs Bridal Fairs and Special Events Expo through https://themesmotifs.com, +63917-522-0707; and Calgary International Fashion & Arts Week via info@scimodels.ca and http://www.scimodels.ca/.

