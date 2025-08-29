Your tiles are not only things you step on. They speak of your character, style and preference for safety. Tiles set the tone of a space, giving it order, structure, and design aesthetics. But the look of a tile floor depends not only on the choice of tile but also on how well it is installed. Uneven joints, cracks, or air pockets can disrupt the clean finish, and in spaces like kitchens or bathrooms, improper installation can even lead to costly water damage. And this is where Wilcon Depot’s Rubi tiling solutions come in.

Precision in Every Cut

Tile installation starts with accurate cutting. Corners, edges, and fixtures demand tiles that fit seamlessly into place, and every miscut wastes material. Rubi answers this challenge with professional-grade tools designed for efficiency and accuracy.

The Rubi HIT-1200 hand tile cutter is built for repetitive cutting of ceramic tiles. Its magnetic system allows one-handed use, while chrome, corrosion-resistant rails give it stability. Built on an aluminum frame and base, it balances strength and lightness, keeping the cutter rigid when handling larger tiles. Added support arms and a soft-grip handle make it practical even for big projects.

The TX-MAX Manual tile cutter takes precision further with reinforced components and a high breaking power of 2,645 pounds. Designed for heavy-duty use, it handles ceramic, porcelain, and tougher materials with scoring wheels engineered for clean breaks. Compared with electric grinders, these manual cutters save on energy, reduce maintenance, and extend tool lifespan, all while delivering consistent results.

For glazed, porcelain, and natural stone, Rubi also offers the DC-250 electric tile cutter. Available in two sizes, it accommodates long cuts with plunge and miter capabilities. Its removable table makes cleaning easier, while built-in wheels and foldable legs simplify transport and storage. Powered by a 1.5HP motor, it offers smooth cutting for tougher materials.

Beyond cutting, tiles — especially large and heavy ones — need careful handling. Rubi’s SC-200 suction cup with vacuum pump adapts to different textures, from smooth porcelain to rough stone, making lifting and positioning safer and more manageable. Available in single, double, and triple suction options, these tools help minimize breakage and keep work efficient.

Rubi also considers worker safety, subjecting its suction cups to rigorous testing for reliable use on site. Handling becomes less about strength and more about control.

Laying It Right

Once tiles are cut and positioned, the focus shifts to installation. A common issue is “kapak,” or air pockets trapped beneath tiles. These weaken adhesion and can cause long-term damage. To address this, Rubi offers the RV-18 energy light vibrator. Compact and battery-operated, it vibrates tiles into place, eliminating air bubbles and ensuring strong contact with the substrate. With an adjustable vibration frequency of up to 10,000 RPM, it adapts to various tile sizes and weights, holding up to 50 kilograms per load.

Leveling is equally crucial for a seamless floor. The Rubi Delta level system simplifies this process using wedges, strips, and pliers to align tiles and reduce lippage. The result: an even surface that passes both the eye test and the coin test, where a coin glides smoothly across the tile joints without snagging.

Rubi offers a system that combines precision and practicality. Every feature is designed to reduce waste, cut down on labor time, and improve the overall finish of a project. It gives you the confidence to approach tile installation with accuracy and efficiency.

Watch and learn more about Rubi, or head to the nearest Wilcon Depot or Do It With Wilcon near you.

Follow for more inspiration tips, or visit wilcon.com.ph. Follow their social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, or subscribe and connect with them on Viber Community, LinkedIn, and YouTube. Or you may contact Wilcon Depot Hotline at 88-WILCON (88-945266) for inquiries.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.