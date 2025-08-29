Synology, Inc., a global leader in networkattached storage (NAS), data protection, and hybrid cloud solutions, today announced the appointment of VST ECS Phils., Inc. as its official distribution partner in the Philippines. This partnership marks a significant milestone in Synology’s commitment to expanding its local presence and accelerating access to secure, scalable, and high-performance data infrastructure across the country.

As digital transformation accelerates across industries in the Philippines, organizations face increasing challenges in securing, managing, and scaling their data infrastructure. Modern organizations require more than just basic storage — they need an end-to-end infrastructure that combines centralized data storage, automated backup, hybrid cloud integration, and built-in cybersecurity features.

VST ECS will distribute Synology’s complete portfolio of solutions, including its network-attached storage (NAS), comprehensive data backup and recovery solutions, surveillance systems, as well as business productivity solutions. These solutions empower organizations to streamline IT operations, enhance data protection, and improve overall productivity.

“We’re excited to strengthen Synology’s footprint in the Philippines through this partnership with VST ECS. With their extensive distribution network and deep local expertise, we expect connections with more organizations, accelerated market growth, and increased delivery of enterprise-grade data solutions to the vast market,” said Claire Huang, Synology’s country manager for the Philippines.

“Our collaboration with VST ECS reinforces our long-term commitment to supporting the Philippines’ digital growth. Together, we aim to empower organizations of all sizes with reliable, innovative, and future-ready IT solutions that strengthen the country’s technological capabilities and accelerate its digital transformation,” said Thachawan Chinchanakarn, ASEAN regional sales manager at Synology.

With its extensive nationwide reach and in-depth understanding of local market needs, VST ECS is well-positioned to bring Synology’s solutions to a broad range of business users, helping them build secure, scalable, and intelligent IT environments.

“As the country’s leading ICT distributor, VST ECS plays a pivotal role in empowering organizations with the right technologies to modernize infrastructure and future-proof operations. Our partnership with Synology allows us to deliver a comprehensive suite of solutions that simplify data management, enhance protection, and support seamless hybrid cloud adoption. Backed by our nationwide channel network and deep technical expertise, we are committed to expanding Synology’s presence and enabling more organizations to build agile, secure, and scalable IT environments,” said Jimmy D. Go, president and CEO of VST ECS Phils., Inc.

This collaboration is part of Synology’s broader initiative to deepen its footprint in Southeast Asia by strengthening its local partner ecosystem and ensuring easier access to enterprise-grade data solutions.

About Synology

Synology, Inc. is a global leader in network-attached storage (NAS) and data management solutions, providing businesses with innovative, reliable solutions to protect and manage their data. Synology’s advanced products are trusted by organizations worldwide to secure and optimize their critical data. For more information, please visit https://www.synology.com/en-ph.

About VST-ECS Philippines

VSTECS Philippines is the leading and largest ICT distributor in the country, recognized for its extensive portfolio of products, solutions, and services across diverse market segments. Our portfolio is unparalleled, representing over 100 renowned brands and encompassing a wide range of technology solutions. Our meticulously tailored solutions serve the retail, mobility, commercial, and enterprise markets, precisely meeting industry-specific requirements and driving innovation across sectors. For more information, please visit https://www.vstecs.com.ph/.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.