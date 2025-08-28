SM Prime Holdings, Inc. (SM Prime), one of Southeast Asia’s premier integrated property developers, garnered multiple distinctions at the 13th PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards, reaffirming its reputation for innovation, sustainability and community impact.

Jessica Bianca T. Sy, Vice-President and Head of Design, Innovation and Strategy at SM Prime and SMDC, received the Rising Star Award, following her inclusion in PropertyGuru’s Power Women list in 2024.

SM Prime’s flagship estate SM Mall of Asia Complex in Pasay City was named Best Township Development, highlighting its position as a world-class urban destination that blends retail, residential, business and leisure spaces.

The company’s Batangas developments also earned top honors, with Trealva at Midlands West by Highlands Prime, Inc. recognized as Best Nature Integrated Development, and Pico Terraces by Costa del Hamilo, Inc. winning Best Condo Development in Luzon.

At the same time, M Village at Marina Estates also by Costa del Hamilo, Inc. was acknowledged as Highly Recommended under the Best Subdivision Development category.

Meanwhile, SMDC Symphony Homes strengthened its track record in affordable housing. Sunnyhomes was named Best Housing Development in Luzon, while Sunnyvale 1 received the Best Affordable Economic Housing Development Award.

“These awards are a testament to our dedication to creating developments that go beyond structures and deliver meaningful impact to communities,” said Jeffrey C. Lim, president of SM Prime. “We remain committed to building sustainable, innovative and inclusive spaces that enhance quality of life while supporting long-term economic growth.”

The PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards are among the most prestigious in the country, with winners selected by an independent panel of industry leaders based on design excellence, sustainability and community contribution.

Through consistent recognition across township, residential and lifestyle categories, SM Prime reinforces its leadership in shaping future-ready communities and sustaining investor and customer confidence.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

