CFA Society Philippines proudly presents the Philippine Investment Conference 2025 (PIC 2025), the country’s premier event for investment professionals, taking place on Aug. 29, 2025 at the Grand Hyatt Manila. With the theme “Bridging Eras, Embracing New Horizons,” this year’s conference highlights the dynamic shifts in global finance, technology, and society, and how these transformations will shape investment strategies for years to come.

The program opens with a keynote by Atty. Francis Edralin Lim, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, who will share insights on the evolving financial landscape and the convergence of trends shaping the future of investing. His address will provide a forward-looking perspective on how investment professionals can navigate and thrive amid these changes.

PIC 2025 will feature distinguished experts and thought leaders from across the financial sector, covering a wide range of timely topics. Discussions will explore emerging markets, sustainable finance, digital innovation, alternative investments, and behavioral finance. All aimed at equipping participants with actionable strategies to adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving environment.

“Through PIC 2025, we aim to provide investment professionals with the knowledge, tools, and networks needed to navigate the fast-changing financial world,” said John B. Balce, CFA, president and chairman of CFA Society Philippines. “This year’s theme underscores the importance of bridging established practices with new approaches to unlock opportunities for the future.”

The Philippine Investment Conference is CFA Society Philippines’ flagship event, bringing together asset managers, investment bankers, regulators, policy makers, academics, and students. It serves as a unique platform for dialogue, collaboration, and professional growth within the investment community.

About CFA Society Philippines

CFA Society Philippines is one of the 160 member societies of CFA Institute, the global association of investment professionals that sets the standard for professional excellence and credentials. The organization is a champion for ethical behavior in investment markets and a respected source of knowledge in the global financial community. The end goal: to create an environment where investors’ interests come first, markets function at their best, and economies grow.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.