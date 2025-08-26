Higher educational institutions have teamed up with GCash, the Philippines’ leading finance superapp and largest cashless ecosystem, to launch a Study Now, Pay Later program. It is an installment-based tuition payment solution powered by Fuse Financing Inc., the lending arm of GCash, designed to help more Filipino students pursue and complete their college education by reducing the burden of upfront school fees.

With its first partner school Mapúa Malayan Digital College (MMDC), the pilot program began on July 7, 2025. MMDC, a digital-first college, offers flexible, high quality education for both full-time and working students, making it an ideal partner.

The program has since expanded to include Mapúa University, Mapúa Malayan Colleges Mindanao, Malayan Colleges Laguna, and National Teachers College, all of which officially launched the initiative on July 9, 2025.

The tertiary education participation rate in the Philippines stands at 34.89 percent, falling short of the ASEAN regional average of 41.10 percent, according to a recent report by the Second Congressional Commission on Education[1]. Many students who do enter college struggle to finish their degrees, with high dropout rates often tied to the rising cost of education[2]. To support their studies, students choose to juggle school with work, with more than half of them hustling to gain financial freedom[3].

Tuition fees and other school expenses remain a heavy financial burden for many families, leading students to delay enrollment or settle for less-than-ideal school and program options. This is where GCash comes in, extending inclusive and fair lending products to those who need financial assistance to achieve their goal of graduating.

With the Study Now, Pay Later program, interested students or parents can pay for tuition fees and other school-related expenses in installments of up to 15 months, with no down payment or processing fees and with affordable interest rates. Customers who are not yet eligible for GGives may still apply and avail themselves of this program via the QR codes found within the vicinity of the respective partner schools. Payments shall all be made through GGives, the installment payment feature of GCash, allowing students and parents to manage the costs conveniently and securely within the app’s ecosystem.

“Far too many students in the Philippines are forced to put their dreams on hold, mainly because of financial limitations. With our Study Now, Pay Later program, we aim to ease that burden and help more students unlock the opportunity of a college education. This is another step toward our commitment to fair and inclusive lending, one that empowers the next generation,” said Tony Isidro, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Fuse.

“We believe that no student should have to give up their education because of financial struggles. Through this partnership with GCash and Fuse, we’re providing our students with a practical and affordable way to continue their studies, reflecting our shared commitment to making quality education more accessible to every Filipino,” iPeople Inc. President Alfredo Ayala added.

iPeople, a holding company under House of Investments Inc., operates several schools, including Malayan Education System Inc., Malayan Colleges Laguna, Malayan Colleges Mindanao, Malayan High School of Science, National Teachers College and University of Nueva Caceres.

The initiative is part of a broader push by GCash to drive meaningful impact through financial solutions that are accessible, inclusive, and responsive to the real needs of Filipinos. By offering students and parents the flexibility to manage school-related costs, the Study Now, Pay Later program seeks to help expand young Filipinos’ access to higher education, pursue their dreams, and build a better future.

For more information, please visit www.gcash.com.

