The frozen dessert industry is about to take center stage as Haliburton International Events Corp. proudly presents the 1st International Ice Cream and Gelato Expo (ICEGEX), happening on Oct. 24-26, 2025 at the World Trade Center Metro Manila. As the official Event Organizer, Haliburton is bringing together global and local leaders, innovators, and enthusiasts of ice cream, gelato, and frozen desserts in this first-of-its-kind showcase. Supporting this groundbreaking initiative is Cut Unlimited, Inc., serving as the Exhibition Manager, ensuring a dynamic and well-curated experience for both exhibitors and visitors.

ICEGEX 2025 promises to be a premier platform where businesses, artisans, and consumers can discover the latest trends, technologies, and flavors shaping the frozen dessert industry.

This milestone event is set to gather key players, innovators, enthusiasts, and entrepreneurs from across the country for a three-day celebration of ice cream, gelato, and everything in between.

Co-presented by Sterling Pacific Ventures Corp., this expo marks a pivotal moment — placing the Philippines on the map as a serious player in the world of ice cream and gelato.

With the global frozen dessert market projected to hit over $135 billion by 2030, and the Philippines seeing a surge in both consumer demand and artisanal dessert businesses, 2025 is the perfect time to spotlight the country’s growing influence in the industry.

The Philippine food and beverage sector is experiencing unprecedented growth, driven by consumer demand for premium, innovative, and healthier dessert options. As more Filipino entrepreneurs venture into the frozen dessert space and global brands eye Southeast Asia for expansion, the local market has seen a boom in small-batch producers, plant-based alternatives, and trend-forward brands.

More than anything, ICEGEX 2025 is a deep dive into the frozen dessert industry. The expo will showcase exhibitors in ice cream and gelato manufacturing, wholesale ingredients, packaging and labelling, equipment, as well as frozen dessert artisans who are gamechangers in their field.

The expo will also serve as a launchpad for industry dialogue, B2B networking, and knowledge-sharing — providing an ideal space for start-ups, established brands, suppliers, food innovators, and distributors to connect and collaborate.

This August, ICEGEX also welcomed on board Easy Brand, Selecta, Ceres Summit Corp., Dong Xiao, and Metro Container as sponsors of the inaugural event. These top industry players represent the entire frozen dessert ecosystem — from ingredients and production to packaging and retail:

Easy Brand — A go-to name for dessert ingredients and flavor bases, Easy Brand supports entrepreneurs in streamlining their operations with versatile, cost-effective solutions.

Selecta — As one of the Philippines’ most iconic ice cream brands, Selecta brings insight into large-scale production, consumer trends, and retail strategies.

Ceres Summit Corp. — A key player in providing commercial equipment and supplies for frozen dessert manufacturing, offering solutions to scale and automate production.

Dong Xiao — Specializing in food-safe and innovative packaging solutions, Dong Xiao is helping dessert brands elevate their presentation and quality of preservation.

Metro Container — Experts in refrigeration and cold chain infrastructure, crucial for maintaining product integrity from kitchen to consumer.

Their collective presence ensures that the expo delivers a holistic view of the industry — providing attendees with actionable insights and resources to build, improve, or scale their own frozen dessert businesses.

ICEGEX 2025 is also supported by industry associations and government agencies such as the Department of Trade & Industry — Export Marketing Bureau (DTI-EMB); the Department of Agriculture – National Dairy Authority (DA-NDA); the Philippine Food Processors & Exporters, Inc. (PHILFOODEX); the Council of Hotel and Restaurant Educators of the Philippines (COHREP); the Food Caterers Association of the Philippines (FCAP); the Hotel and Restaurant Chefs’ Association of the Philippines (HRCAP); the Hotel and Restaurant Association of the Philippines (HRAP); the Association of Local Artisan Food and Other Producers of the Philippines (ALAFOP); and the Philippine Association of Food Technologists, Inc. (PAFT).

With ICEGEX backed by immense support from the industry, attendees can look forward to an exciting, well-rounded lineup:

Live Product Demos from Sebastian’s Ice Cream; Marcelo’s Microcreamery featuring Chef Nouel Catis; Chef Myke “Tatung” Sarthou; Easy Brand PH featuring Chef Bam Piencenaves and Chef Boy Logro; Chef Emily Peralta; Blu Coffee Distributors Corporation; Sysu International, Inc. featuring Chef Sonny Mariano; Barista Queen; and Asiatrends Import and Export Corp. Business Talks and Industry Seminars by Chef Nouel Catis, Sebastian’s Ice Cream, Chimney Cone, Sterling Pacific Ventures Corp., the Department of Trade and Industry-Export Marketing Bureau (DTI-EMB), Chef Vincent Odejar, Chef Sonny Mariano, the Department of Agriculture — National Dairy Authority (DA-NDA), Daniel Baker PH, and Go Negosyo. B2B Networking — Connect with suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, and investors. Interactive Exhibition — Explore cutting-edge equipment, ingredients, packaging, ready-to-market products, and of course, lots of dessert tasting. SORBESTES Ice Cream Competition & SWIRLFEST Soft-Serve Competition — Watch the best in the industry go head to head in the Philippines’ first ever frozen dessert competitions. These competitions will have both public voting and judges’ deliberation segments, with notable culinary judges on board such as Chef Nouel Catis, Chef Sonny Mariano, Chef Via Angelica Dalida, Chef Manuel De Leon, Chef Vincent Odejar, and more.

Whether you’re crafting your first scoop or scaling your production, this expo offers education, inspiration, and opportunity. ICEGEX 2025 is a milestone event you wouldn’t want to miss!

ICEGEX 2025 would like to thank its media partners: Philippine Daily Inquirer, Inquirer.net, POP!, F&B Report, Chinese Commercial News, The Philippine Star, BusinessWorld, Business Mirror, Pilipino Mirror, Philippines Graphic Magazine, Cook Magazine, Asia Food Journal, Discover MNL, Daily Tribune, Exhibits Today, News Watch Plus, Earthlingorgeous, Foodamn Philippines, Iconic MNL, Tsinoy Foodies, Take Off Philippines, The Beat Asia, The Manila Times, WhenInManila.com, as well as our Official Radio Partner, Monster RX 93.1, and our Official Messaging Partner, Rakuten Viber.

ICEGEX 2025 would also like to thank Pinkerton Ice Cream and Everest Appliances.

Mark your calendars and be part of the 1st International Ice Cream and Gelato Expo in the Philippines! For inquiries contact Exhibition Manager, Cut Unlimited, Inc.

📅 Date: Oct. 24-26, 2025

🕒 Time: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

📍 Venue: World Trade Center Manila, Pasay City

📧 For inquiries & registration: info@eventsbycut.com

📱 Follow @icegexph on Facebook & Instagram for updates

