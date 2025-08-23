Globe continues to solidify its standing as a future-ready employer and digital leader with multiple wins across two prestigious global award platforms—the 10th annual Stevie® Awards for Great Employers and the Stevie® Awards for Technology Excellence. These recognitions underscore Globe’s unwavering commitment to employee empowerment and technological transformation.

The company emerged as one of only three organizations to bag 14 trophies at the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, which honors the world’s top workplaces, HR teams, and people-centric initiatives. Simultaneously, Globe clinched a Silver Stevie Award for Technology Team of the Year under the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, which celebrates groundbreaking achievements across the tech landscape.

“These awards reaffirm our status as an employer of choice and a technology-driven organization on the global stage,” said Globe President and CEO Carl Cruz. “We are and we will always be a premier destination for top talent in the Philippines and Southeast Asia.”

Excellence in People Strategy

Globe bagged two coveted Gold trophies at the Stevie® Awards for Great Employers, cementing its position as a global leader in people-first transformation. The Leading Transformation Award celebrated Globe’s agile and future-ready workforce model, while the Best Use of People Analytics honored how data is powering strategic HR decisions and long-term organizational growth.

These awards are the result of a deeply rooted belief that people strategy is business strategy. Globe has invested in reshaping the employee experience through data-powered transformation, a skills-first approach, and bold leadership development initiatives that scale talent with the future in mind.

“We are proud that the Stevie Awards recognized our people-first culture and placed our employer brand at par with global leaders in HR excellence,” Cruz added.

The company was also awarded:

Silver for Achievement in Executive Development, Most Innovative Deployment, and HR Technology Innovation

Bronze for New Employee Onboarding and Best Talent Acquisition Process, spotlighting its skills-first, AI-enabled hiring model

Individual honors went to standout Ka-Globe leaders:

Silver: Culture Transformation Leader of the Year – Mark Dimaisip, Head of Employer Branding & Employee Experience

Bronze: CHRO of the Year – Ato Jiao; HR Executives of the Year – Anna Manlapit and Nico Bambao; HR Professional of the Year – Aldwin Mahusay; Internal Communications Professional of the Year – JL Benedict Gutierrez; Rising HR Star of the Year – Reba Magampon

Together, these recognitions highlight Globe’s holistic and forward-thinking HR strategy, one that marries empathy with innovation, and builds a workplace where every Ka-Globe can thrive.

Powering a Data-Driven Future

Globe won a Silver Stevie® for Technology Team of the Year at the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence 2025.

The winning nomination showcased three high-impact Data & Analytics initiatives led or supported by Enterprise Data & Strategic Services (EDS), in partnership with various teams across Globe:

Next Best Offer (NBO) – by Globe rewards team, Feel Valued Tribe, in collaboration with EDS.

Customer Experience Management (CEM) Program – by Globe Customer Experience , Network Technical Group & EDS.

True Modern Open Data Architecture – by EDS & Globe Information Systems Group.

These initiatives reflect Globe’s strategic push to advance enterprise-wide analytics maturity, optimize performance, and improve customer outcomes.

A key milestone is the deployment of the Next Best Offer (NBO) engine, an AI-driven platform that generates 5 billion scores weekly and delivers 2.5 billion personalized offers twice a week. The platform boosted campaign efficiency by +304% and increased offer acceptance by 317%, clearly demonstrating the ROI of data-driven personalization.

The Customer Experience Management (CEM) Program—powered by the real-time Customer Experience Index (CEI)—enabled faster, more market-responsive decisions. This led to incremental revenue across 420 locations and helped reduce customer complaints by 20%. The CEI dashboard now facilitates hourly monitoring of network quality, trimming issue resolution times by 30%.

Meanwhile, Globe also became an early adopter of True Modern Open Architecture, implementing Apache Iceberg v2 in a cloud-agnostic environment. The transformation improved “Time to Insight,” cutting ETL execution time by up to 90% and yielding 84–93% cost savings. For instance, one use case showed a drop in processing time from 23 minutes to just 1 minute.

These innovations underscore Globe’s long-term commitment to becoming a data-smart, AI-enabled organization, where technology is not just a capability—but a competitive advantage.

For more information about Globe’s career opportunities, visit https://www.globe.com.ph/about-us/careers#gref.

