The newest facility aims to bring convenience and support to Toyota customers in Bulacan, reinforcing Toyota’s commitment to accessible mobility solutions nationwide.

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP), together with Toyota Marilao, Bulacan, Inc., has recently commenced the development of a new service center, marking a significant milestone in the dealership’s expansion to continuously provide convenience and excellent quality service to its growing customers.

The upcoming facility, located along MacArthur Highway in Barangay Abangan Norte, is designed to deliver high-standard and trustworthy automotive services, reinforcing Toyota’s commitment to worry-free ownership while enriching every stage of the customer journey.

Upon completion, the Toyota Marilao Service Center will span a total floor area of 10,000 square meters, offering a full range of services including Express Maintenance, Periodic Maintenance, and General Repairs, featuring a modern showroom and well-equipped service bays to better serve customers in the province of Bulacan.

Driven by Growth, Rooted in Legacy

“As Toyota Marilao’s business grew in sales and after sales we found the need to expand,” shared Toyota Marilao President, Don Juan Miguel Oben. “So early last year, we finally decided that we will put up a service center to increase capacity. We feel very fortunate that this property has finally found its calling.” He added.

“We are especially excited about the opening of this new service center. It marks another milestone in Toyota Marilao’s journey—one that will allow you to bring Toyota’s world-class service to even more customers in the area,” shared Mr. Yuya Nagata, TMP Vice President for Service Network Management. “I am confident that this facility will not only enhance customer satisfaction but also strengthen the Toyota brand here in Bulacan. And we are confident it will become a key contributor to the growing local economy.”

Marilao is a first‑class urban municipality in Bulacan, strategically located just 22 km north of Metro Manila, placing it at the heart of a fast‑growing industrial and logistics corridor. Its economy is anchored by warehousing and manufacturing estates, plus robust retail, real estate, BPO, agribusiness and food‑processing activities common across the municipality. As for transportation, Marilao enjoys strong connectivity via the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) and the parallel MacArthur Highway (Manila North Road), facilitating inbound freight and commuter flows daily.

