Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC) — the Philippines’ leading toll road operator — and Japan-based banking giant Mizuho Bank have been recognized by The Asian Banker with the Best Corporate Trade Finance Deal in Asia Pacific for their successful execution of a landmark cross-border acquisition of a stake in Indonesia’s Trans-Java Toll Road in November 2024.

To complete the deal, MPTC partnered with Mizuho Bank in navigating the intricacies of a multi-jurisdictional trade finance arrangement. One of the crucial requisites to the transaction was the issuance of a Standby Letter of Credit (SBLC) — which had to comply with strict regulatory requirements in both the Philippines and Indonesia.

Both parties demonstrated their expertise in handling cross-border compliance, ensuring the deal’s successful and timely execution. They also managed the transaction’s legal and operational complexities — including dual-language documentation and differing SBLC frameworks with strict timelines.

This highlights MPTC’s move to expand its regional footprint and cement its commitment to improving mobility infrastructure across Southeast Asia.

“This recognition from The Asian Banker reflects MPTC’s growing capability to execute inter-regional strategic investments,” said Emlyn Amaya, AVP for Corporate Finance and Treasury of MPTC. “We are honored to be part of a transaction that sets a benchmark in corporate trade finance and infrastructure investment in Southeast Asia.”

This milestone reinforces MPTC’s role as a reliable partner in building critical infrastructure in the region. In working with Mizuho, MPTC demonstrates its capability to deliver world-class infrastructure solutions where seamless and sustainable mobility is increasingly vital.

