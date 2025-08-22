F ans joined the exclusive engagement at Okada Manila

Okada Manila hosted an exclusive meet-and-greet on Aug. 20, 2025 for 2020 NBA Champion Kyle Kuzma, now a forward for the Milwaukee Bucks, bringing together avid fans for an evening that celebrated sport, style, and community. Okada Manila President & COO Byron Yip formally welcomed Kuzma to the resort, kicking off a lively program.

The event featured a casual Q&A where Kuzma discussed his NBA journey and creative pursuits, and followed by structured photo sessions.

“Okada Manila stands at the intersection of sport, culture, and hospitality,” Byron Yip, president & COO, Okada Manila, said. “Welcoming Kyle Kuzma — a champion whose story blends excellence on the court, creativity in fashion and business, and genuine community impact — reflects our vision to engage world-class sports figures in the Philippines, inspire the next generation, and help grow a vibrant, diverse tourism experience for our guests and for the country.”

Kuzma’s appearance at Okada Manila is part of a series of fan activities in the Philippines, underscoring his connection with Filipino supporters.

About Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma was selected 27th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft, became a 2020 NBA Champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, and in February 2025 joined the Milwaukee Bucks. He was named to Forbes 30 Under 30 (2024). Through the Kyle Kuzma Family Foundation, he advances programs for single mothers and youth, including a $1-million gift to the YMCA of Greater Flint.

About Okada Manila

Okada Manila, a Forbes 5-star destination for six consecutive years in the Philippines and a Forbes VERIFIED Responsible Hospitality integrated resort, seamlessly blends unmatched hospitality, gaming, and entertainment across 30 breathtaking hectares. Known for its unique service philosophy, Okada Manila combines the warmth of Filipino hospitality with the precision of Japanese excellence, ensuring every guest feels truly special.

Guests can marvel at The Fountain, a world-renowned water choreography masterpiece, or enjoy the expansive gaming floor — the largest in the Philippines — featuring a wide array of table games and electronic gaming machines. Exclusive clubs like Perlas, Maharlika, and the VIP Club offer elite gaming experiences for discerning guests.

For families, PLAY Kids’ Club and Thrillscape provide exciting and engaging entertainment options designed to cater to both developmental and recreational needs. The Sole Retreat and the Forbes 5-star-rated The Retreat Spa offer sanctuaries promoting wellness and relaxation. Culinary delights await at over 40 dining venues, and a variety of shopping options at The Promenade ensure convenience and a premium experience at your fingertips.

Business travelers will find state-of-the-art facilities for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE), offering well-appointed spaces equipped with the latest technology. Cove Manila, a world-class indoor beach club, serves as an exclusive venue for private events, providing a stunning backdrop for special occasions under a UV-protected dome. The Okada Manila Entertainment Group (OMEG) brings world-class performances to life, enriching the vibrant entertainment landscape.

Guests can stay in one of 1,001 accommodations, each designed for comfort and sophistication. Digital innovations, including the Okada Online Casino and the Okada Manila App, make it easier than ever to enjoy the integrated resort’s offerings.

Unforgettable moments await at Okada Manila. Visit www.okadamanila.com to explore.

