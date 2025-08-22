This newly opened restaurant offers conscious dining that connects with the sophistication of a refined setting and the joy of great flavors .

It’s encouraging to see that more people are placing a greater emphasis on self-care these days. Individuals take into priority their overall well-being. A significant number of people turn to strength and conditioning training to manage their weight and stay healthy. And just as important, however, is maintaining a balanced diet to complement an active lifestyle. According to an article on Medical News Today, adult females typically need around 1,600 to 2,400 calories daily, while adult males generally require between 2,200 and 3,000 calories but it still depends on factors such as age, size, height, lifestyle, overall health, and activity level. Sufficient calories are needed for the body to maintain energy and function properly. Imagine a restaurant where the calorie count of each meal is calculated immediately as it’s ordered and diners can also create their own bowl of food according to the protein, base, sides, and sauce they want.

Located on the ground floor of M1 Tower in Salcedo Village, Makati, Café K is the latest venture from the group behind the popular Kinetix gym brands — Kinetix Lab, Kinetix+, and Kinetix Kids , a group that values strength training, recovery, and nutrition equally. This newly opened restaurant focuses on providing a conscious and informed dining experience. The kitchen is led by Executive Chef Carlos Lanzona, Kitchen Manager and Registered Dietitian Dan Pambid, and Registered Dietitian Meg Arzadon. The concept began as a pop-up at Kinetix+, where the team tested whether gym members would embrace their food and beverage offerings until it resulted in pre-ordered kcal counted meals delivered to Kinetix Lab clients and now a stand-alone establishment. The restaurant offers a sophisticated café experience that’s approachable and welcoming, setting it apart from the standard calorie-counted meals typically found on food delivery platforms. For Kitchen Manager and Dietitian Dan, it’s important that people have an idea on how much they should eat. “We want to be part of the movement of conscious dining. We’re more than willing to explain to people what goes into their food and which ingredients or components would affect them hitting or not getting their macros in for the day,” he explains. Executive Chef Carlos is proud to share that they use locally sourced ingredients and fresh produce for the meals prepared in Café K. “We want to bring it back to basics and not focus too much on building a menu around fancy and expensive ingredients. We want to be part of the community and give back to it at the same time. The peanut butter we use is made by a co-worker’s mom and the vegetables are brought down from Tagaytay and Baguio by one of our chefs, Jerome,” Chef Carlos shares.

How can customers view the macros they consume at Café K? Guests are invited to select from an array of proteins, including chicken, pork, beef, eggplant & tofu, and tuna. Following that, they can choose their preferred base, whether it’s a rice & quinoa blend, cajun beans & rice, adlai, or mixed greens. Next, they can pick a minimum of two options from the menu’s selection of sides, and finally, they will choose their sauce. Orders will be entered into an app that calculates the total calories, along with a detailed breakdown of fat, protein, and carbohydrates that’s in the guest’s meal. Guests seeking to reduce the calories in their order can easily consult with the dietitians available in the café. There are also meals ready for guests to order if they don’t want to create their own bowl and every dish has their macros also listed down.

For fitness enthusiasts monitoring their daily food intake, those starting a wellness journey, or food lovers who value taste and transparency in dining, Café K presents a unique experience and a new standard of conscious eating in Metro Manila. This restaurant demonstrates that healthy eating can be both delicious and inviting; each meticulously prepared dish offers exceptional flavor along with full nutritional clarity with every bite counts — literally.

Café K is on their soft opening and for more information and updates, follow Café K on Instagram and Facebook.

