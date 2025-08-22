Johndorf Ventures wins big for Johndorf Tower, Plumera Mactan

For decades, Metro Manila stood at the center of the country’s economic gravity. It exerted an outsized pull on the country’s production, trade and commerce, and cultural development much to the expense of other regions.

But today, a quiet shift is underway. Through national initiatives like the current ‘Build Better More’ infrastructure program, the government is investing heavily in the development of regional growth hubs, especially in the Visayas and Mindanao.

The goal: to decentralize opportunity, reduce congestion in the capital, and empower local economies to thrive.

In this emerging landscape, homegrown developers are playing a pivotal role, creating globally competitive urban spaces that uplift the lives of Filipinos outside Metro Manila’s sphere.

Johndorf Ventures Corp. is one such example. The company made a strong debut at the 13th PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards, taking home five trophies and two citations for Johndorf Tower and Plumera Mactan.

Johndorf Tower, the company’s first foray into premium office real estate in Cebu Business Park, was named Best CBD Development and Best Office Development.

It also received highly commended citations for Best BPO Office Development and Best Green Commercial Development during the ceremonies at the Shangri-La The Fort in Bonifacio Global City.

Johndorf Tower stands as a benchmark for sustainable and future-ready office development in the Visayas. Rising 21 stories in Cebu Business Park, the LEED Gold-certified tower offers over 16,000 square meters of prime workspace tailored for BPM firms and multinational corporations.

With high floor-to-ceiling clearance, five programmable high-speed elevators, 100% backup power, and advanced safety features, it was designed for both operational efficiency and tenant comfort.

Its strategic location across Ayala Center Cebu provides tenants with easy access to commercial establishments, restaurants, and transportation hubs.

The building also features podium parking, green decks, and flexible commercial spaces, positioning it as a complete mixed-use environment. It is also Johndorf Ventures’ new corporate headquarters and home to tenants like AXA, Ascendion, Booth & Partners, and ASA Professionals Cebu Corp. Leechiu Property Consultants spearheads the leasing requirements.

“Johndorf Tower stands as a symbol of our growth and enduring legacy, reinforcing our commitment in contributing to Cebu’s vibrant economy,” said Abigail Frances “Abi” Lim, Johndorf’s Assistant Vice-President for Business Development.

Plumera Mactan, meanwhile, earned the recognition for Best Connectivity Condo Development and Best Affordable Condo Architectural Design, along with the title of Best Affordable Condo Development in Metro Cebu.

Located in Cagodoy, Basak, Lapu-Lapu City in Mactan Island, Plumera is positioned as the prime location for starting families, OFWs, professionals, entrepreneurs, executives, expats in nearby export processing zones and resorts, and retirees.

Plumera Mactan is conveniently located nearby schools, resorts, and hospitals, while also being a mere 15-minute drive from the Mactan Cebu International Airport. Plumera has 22 buildings and 96 units in each building with each unit giving 24 square meters of living space.

The development also features amenities like Plumera’s multi-purpose clubhouse with function rooms for wedding receptions, birthday parties, and other events, as well as recreational facilities like a swimming pool, basketball, and badminton courts.

Chief Executive Officer Richard Lim said the recognition affirms the company’s commitment to creating developments that respond to Cebu’s evolving urban landscape.

“Johndorf has always believed that Cebu deserves developments that combine functionality, sustainability, and accessibility,” he said.

“These awards are a validation of our vision to contribute to the growth of Cebu as a global hub while staying true to our roots as a homegrown developer,” he added.

Receiving the awards alongside her father, AVP Abi Lim said the honors inspire the next generation of Johndorf leaders to push further.

“Plumera Mactan and Johndorf Tower represent how we are broadening our portfolio while keeping the values of quality and affordability,” she said.

“These recognitions challenge us to continue innovating for both the business community and Filipino families seeking better living spaces,” she pointed out.

The 13th PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards ceremony gathered top developers, architects, and real estate leaders from across the country as well as from Southeast Asia and the Far East.

Celebrating 40 years of excellence, Johndorf Ventures has evolved from developing affordable housing to creating mixed-use communities.

The company has established 50 communities across Davao, Cagayan de Oro, Iligan, Butuan, and Cebu, contributing to regional development and enhancing the quality of life for thousands of residents.

Since its foundation in the early 80s, the company aims to provide diversified and superior property ventures with a portfolio of residential projects from housing to condominiums and even townships containing both residential and commercial developments.

Solidifying its presence across key cities in the Visayas and Mindanao, the firm has become one of the key players in the local property industry with a dream to expand its reach across the Philippines in the years to come.

More information about Johndorf Ventures at https://johndorfventures.com/.

