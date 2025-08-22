Cebu Landmasters, Inc. (CLI), VisMin’s leading real estate developer, delivered a robust first half of 2025, with consolidated net income rising 13% year-on-year to P2.49 billion, up from P2.21 billion in the same period last year.

This growth reflects sustained sales momentum, improved revenue recognition, faster project completions across the region, and disciplined execution of its growth strategy, positioning CLI as a resilient and high-performing leader in the region.

CLI’s market leadership was recently reaffirmed at the 13th PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards, where it earned Best Housing Developer, Best Developer in Mindanao, and Best Developer in the Visayas (second time). Project-specific honors included Best Condo Development in Metro Davao for Casa Mira Towers LPU Davao, Best Housing Development in Visayas for Velmiro Plains Bacolod, and Best Mid-End Condo Development in Metro Cebu for Mivela Garden Residences. CLI also recently received an ACES award for its green innovations and Stevie awards recognizing the company’s corporate social responsibility and innovation in its annual report.

During the PropertyGuru awarding ceremony at Shangri-La The Fort, Senior Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer Franco Soberano said, “We in CLI love housing. We’ve done more than 40,000 homes but we want to do more, and we all as developers need to chip in to address the housing backlog.”

Notably, nearly half of the country’s estimated 6.7 million-unit housing backlog is concentrated in the Visayas and Mindanao.

Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer Grant Cheng added, “We are over 95% sold out across our projects, we have P87 billion of contracts to serve in the next years, a delinquency rate of less than 3%, a cancellation rate of less than 1%. And amid all our success, we want to keep our feet on the ground because there is a backlog of 6 million houses.”

Mr. Cheng also encouraged fellow developers to continue building more homes for Filipino families to help address the country’s housing backlog.

CLI’s residential projects continue to perform strongly. During the first half of the year, reservation and estate sales reached P14.3 billion, a 3% increase from the previous year. Flagship economic housing brand Casa Mira, along with the best-selling mid-market Garden Series, drove performance, achieving a 90% sell-out rate. One Manresa Place, launched earlier this year, sold over 90% of its units, generating more than P5 billion in just two weeks, while Casa Mira Homes Gensan, launched in June, has already reached an 85% sell-out rate. These results underscore robust demand and strong buyer confidence in CLI’s offerings.

By June 2025, CLI’s total assets stood at P125 billion, supported by ongoing development and strategic land acquisitions.

Building on its strong momentum, CLI is gearing up for a busy second half of 2025, with 12 new projects worth P29 billion in the pipeline, spanning residential, mixed-use, and hotel developments in key areas such as Cebu, Davao, General Santos, Ormoc, and Palawan.

In the next three months, CLI will launch seven new projects in rapidly urbanizing areas, including Metro Cebu, Palawan, the Davao Region, and South Mindanao. These developments are strategically designed to meet growing demand for quality housing in high-growth communities.

The company will close out the year with five additional residential projects across Metro Cebu, Northern Cebu, and Eastern Visayas, further deepening its footprint in VisMin while expanding into underserved but high-potential areas.

