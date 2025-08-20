The Philippines remains a global model for microinsurance, with Pioneer Insurance at the forefront, championing inclusive and scalable insurance solutions that are now being studied and emulated worldwide.

This global leadership was reaffirmed when Pioneer Group Head Lorenzo Chan, Jr. was invited to headline two prestigious international events held recently in Egypt and Austria.

His mission: to share the Philippine microinsurance experience and help other countries replicate its success.

From local innovation to global influence

Pioneer’s microinsurance success story is being shared on global stages as a blueprint for inclusive protection.

Mr. Chan recently addressed the Insurance Federation of Egypt (IFE) Microinsurance Conference and the Africa Regional Conference on Inclusive Insurance in Luxor, Egypt, which was organized by the IFE, the Munich Re Foundation, and FinProbity Solutions.

The event convened global leaders to exchange insights on expanding financial inclusion through microinsurance.

In a one-on-one interview with Wayne Clarke, CEO of World Class Manager, Mr. Chan recounted Pioneer’s microinsurance journey, from overcoming skepticism to delivering timely, compassionate claims to millions.

He emphasized the value of trust, technology, and community partnerships in driving sustainable impact.

Shortly after, Mr. Chan was also a featured keynote speaker at the Sapiens International Client Conference in Vienna, Austria, where he highlighted microinsurance as a powerful enabler of financial resilience.

Mr. Chan also stressed the importance of fast claims processing in disaster-prone environments and shared Pioneer’s scalable approaches to inclusive insurance that focuses on customer, partnership, price, and continuous value enhancement.

Sapiens Chief Revenue Officer for EMEA and APAC, Raj Ghuman, lauded the presentation, “Lorenzo is truly an inspiration. This is the heart and soul of Pioneer. I always say, people make the company — the company doesn’t make people. Well done!”

In the past decade, the Philippines has emerged as a leading hub for microinsurance innovation. CARD Pioneer Microinsurance, Inc. (CPMI), a joint venture between Pioneer Insurance and CARD MRI (Center for Agriculture and Rural Development Mutually Reinforcing Institutions), has played a central role in scaling affordable, simple, and accessible insurance for underserved Filipinos.

“The Philippines is proud to lead the way in inclusive insurance,” said Mr. Chan. “We are not just protecting lives, we are building a model that delivers results and empowers vulnerable communities across the globe.”

Sharing playbook: A global learning platform

Microinsurance remains a core offering across all companies under the Pioneer Group. In 2024, Pioneer microinsurance enrollments reached over 30 million. Leading the group’s inclusive insurance efforts is CARD Pioneer Microinsurance, Inc. (CPMI), the country’s first microinsurance company.

CPMI’s journey to success is chronicled in the best-selling book titled Covering Nanay: The Philippine Microinsurance Journey, co-authored by its founders, Dr. Aristotle Alip and Lorenzo Chan, Jr. The book has earned praise both locally and globally for its honest account of CPMI’s challenges, setbacks and even trade secrets.

It is available locally in select Fully Booked outlets and globally via Amazon.

