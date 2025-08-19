To mark 62 years of meaningful public service, LANDBANK recently honored its outstanding clients and partners who have been instrumental in delivering essential financial and support services nationwide.

The inaugural LANDBANK Gawad TANYAG (Tanging Yaman at Galing) Awards held on Aug. 8 celebrated the bank’s clients who have made an impact in communities and models of operational excellence, which include individual farmers and fishers, cooperatives, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), corporations and large enterprises, countryside financial institutions (CFIs), and microfinance institutions (MFIs).

“Sa bawat kwento ninyo, nakikita ko ang hinaharap na hinahangad nating lahat: isang Pilipinas na mas mayaman sa oportunidad, masagana sa pag-asa — kaya’t maraming salamat po sa pagpapatunay na ang tagumpay ay hindi lamang monopolya ng iilan, na ang pag-asenso ay puwedeng makamit ng bawat mamamayan,” said Finance Secretary and LANDBANK Chairman Ralph G. Recto in a statement.

LANDBANK President and CEO Lynette V. Ortiz led the awarding ceremony to honor exemplary clients who embody the bank’s core values of partnership, loyalty, and excellence. She was joined by Department of Agriculture (DA) Undersecretary Roger V. Navarro, alongside key development partners.

“Through Gawad TANYAG, we honor the invaluable contributions of our clients who help move our nation forward. This is our way of celebrating partnerships that go beyond banking — partnerships rooted in trust, shared purpose, and the pursuit of meaningful change,” said Ms. Ortiz.

Under the Gawad PITAK (Pinakatanging Kooperatiba) category, the Hagonoy Farmers Multi-Purpose Cooperative, Panabingan Multi-Purpose Cooperative, and Nueva Ecija Seed Grower Multi-Purpose Cooperative were recognized as outstanding agri-based cooperatives in the small, medium, and large categories, respectively. The ASKI Employees Credit Cooperative and Providers Multi-Purpose Cooperative were also honored under the non-agricultural cooperative category.

Individual excellence was highlighted through the Ulirang Magsasaka award conferred to Alfonso Namujhe Jr. of Nueva Vizcaya, and the Ulirang Mangingisda award bestowed to Agrifina A. Gabres of Aurora.

“Napakalaking tulong ng LANDBANK. Noong mag-umpisa kami, walang bangko na gustong tumulong sa amin. LANDBANK lang ang naniwala. My dad started the spark, and LANDBANK fueled it. The citrus industry of Nueva Vizcaya owes it to LANDBANK,” said Josephine Namujhe, who received the award on behalf of her father.

The Gawad MSME was awarded to Jose Fernand Latog and Jollypig Farms, Inc. for the small and medium agri-based enterprises, respectively. Meanwhile, Spouses Patrick Mary and Rodary Therese Guanzon, and Spouses Mary Jeanette and Michael Anthony Bercadez were recognized under the small and medium non-agri enterprise categories, respectively.

The Gawad KAAGAPAY (Korporasyon na KAagapay sa Ating GAnap na TagumPAY) was conferred to Soliman E.C. Septic Tank Disposal, Fiesta Communities, Inc., and Cebu Landmasters, Inc. for their significant contributions as corporations and large enterprises in stimulating local economic growth.

“With the support of LANDBANK, we are very grateful that we have a partner in providing homes for our kababayans and empowering the Filipino people,” said Willie Tan, founder and president of Fiesta Communities, Inc. Rural Bank of Angeles, Producers Savings Bank Corporation, First Isabela Cooperative Bank, and ASA Philippines Foundations, Inc. were recognized with the Gawad PFI (Partner Financial Institution) for their exceptional performance under the rural bank, thrift bank, and microfinance categories, respectively.

The complete list of Gawad TANYAG awardees can be accessed here:

LANDBANK is celebrating its 62nd anniversary marking 62 meaningful years of advancing growth, financial inclusion, and sustainability through responsive and impactful banking services.

