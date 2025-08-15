Organized by the Taiwan International Trade Administration (TITA) and the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), the highly anticipated Taiwan Expo 2025 in the Philippines will make its grand return from Sept. 17 to 19 at the SMX Convention Center in Manila after a six-year hiatus. On Aug. 13, a special Press Conference was held to provide the Philippine mainstream media and industry associations leaders with an exclusive preview of the innovative products and integrated solutions that will be showcased at the Expo, generating excitement ahead of the Taiwan Expo.

Woody Wang, deputy executive eirector of TAITRA, emphasized that this year’s Taiwan Expo 2025 in the Philippines marks a major milestone for Taiwan’s post-pandemic reengagement with the Philippine market. In line with the Philippine government’s policies, evolving market demands, and emerging consumer trends, the exhibition has been thoughtfully designed around five key themes: Green & Sustainability, Agritech & Aquatech, Health & Wellness, Smart Technologies, and Intelligent Lifestyle. Featuring five themed pavilions and industry zones, the Expo will showcase over 140 leading Taiwanese companies, vividly illustrating Taiwan’s wide-ranging industrial competitiveness and innovative prowess.

Dustin Teng-Shi Yang, minister of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines (TECO), highlighted that Taiwan’s advanced technology and well-established manufacturing capabilities perfectly complement the Philippines’ rapidly expanding market and youthful demographic dividend, unlocking vast potential for collaboration.

Atty. Evangeline Q. de Leon, corporate secretary of the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO), emphasized that the Taiwan Expo serves as a crucial platform for bilateral business exchanges and market expansion by introducing innovative solutions to the Philippine market.

Bryan Ang, vice-president for Trade of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), remarked that Taiwan’s strong reputation for technological innovation and business agility will further enhance bilateral industrial competitiveness and foster long-lasting cooperation.

The product highlights at the Press Conference covered all five key themes. Under Agritech & Aquatech, MIC Meter Industrial Co., Ltd. showcased its Bluetooth Soil nutrition 9 in one meter and AIoT Pig Counter Board, emphasizing real-time monitoring and precision livestock management. Meanwhile, JNC Technology Co., Ltd. presented its Multi-channel Gas Detector and Water Sensor, offering efficient solutions tailored for smart agriculture and aquaculture.

In Smart Technologies, AIRA Corp. introduced its airaTrack-Intelligent Person Tracking Solution, which integrates seamlessly with existing surveillance infrastructures. Zyxel Networks demonstrated its cloud technology embedded with advanced cybersecurity features, addressing the Philippines’ pressing need for secure, non-red supply chain products.

In Health & Wellness, ASUS led the way with ICT-based smart medical applications, while V5med, Inc. showcased its AI-assisted software, V5med Lung AI, setting new standards in precision medicine.

Under Green & Sustainability, hiPower Hydrogen Technology Co., Ltd. demonstrated cutting-edge renewable hydrogen energy solutions, and Super Battery Co., Ltd. featured innovative lithium battery applications — both responding proactively to the global energy transition.

Within Intelligent Lifestyle, SHAAN HONQ INT’L COSMETICS CORP. introduced a premium hair care line that masterfully blends technology with aesthetics, while Morita Biotech Co., Ltd. highlighted popular Taiwanese skincare products, underscoring the strength and appeal of Taiwan’s beauty industry.

These innovations not only exemplify technological advancement but also address the diverse needs of the Philippine market, including energy stability, food safety, accessible healthcare, cybersecurity, and lifestyle enhancements.

The Press Conference drew participation from numerous industry associations, major chambers of commerce, and Taiwanese community organizations, showcasing strong interest and support from the Taiwan-Philippines business community. Stakeholders across various sectors eagerly anticipate the Taiwan Expo in the Philippines this September, which is expected to serve as a robust platform for bilateral business exchanges, foster greater commercial opportunities, and deepen cooperation in technology innovation, sustainable development, and the health industry — paving the way for a new era of Taiwan-Philippines economic collaboration.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.