The Philippines’ premier indoor arena, renowned for hosting world-class events, gears up to welcome the globe’s best volleyball teams for an unforgettable championship showdown.

The energy was electric at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall as volleyball fans, athletes, and special guests gathered for the highly anticipated 30-day countdown to the FIVB Men’s Volleyball World Championship. This is a first in Philippine sports history and a milestone for SM Supermalls as a proud major sponsor.

The grand launch brought the excitement closer to home with the unveiling of the event’s official soundtrack, the introduction of its lovable mascot, and a rare sneak peek of the championship’s elusive trophy, which will be making a nationwide tour across select SM Supermalls in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

With the world watching, the SM Mall of Asia Arena will take center stage as it welcomes the tournament’s pool and finals phase. The Arena is one of the largest indoor venues in Asia, with a seating capacity of up to 20,000, and is designed to meet international standards for major sporting and entertainment events. Its cutting-edge acoustics, advanced lighting systems, spacious concourses, and premium seating areas make it a world-class venue that has hosted some of the most prestigious global events.

This historic tournament follows the phenomenal success of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, further solidifying the Philippines’ reputation as a premier destination for international sports.

“We are honored to host the FIVB Men’s Volleyball World Championship for the first time. This is not just a game, it is history in the making,” said Arnel C. Gonzales, Vice-President and General Manager of the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

On opening day, fans are in for an explosive treat as K-pop sensation BOYNEXTDOOR takes the stage before the highly anticipated first match between Alas Pilipinas and Tunisia.

As the countdown begins, SM Supermalls invites everyone to be part of this monumental event. With its convenient locations, ample parking, diverse dining and retail options, staycation choices, and direct access to public transport, SM ensures every match day is as exciting and comfortable as it is unforgettable.

Tickets are selling fast. Secure your seats now and witness volleyball history at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Get your tickets now at https://smtickets.com/events/view/14244.

