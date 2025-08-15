JuanHand has partnered with Electronic Commerce Payments (EC PAY) Inc., or ECPAY, a leading payment solutions provider, to enhance its services and offer customers faster, more convenient transactions. JuanHand now has access to ECPAY’s extensive payment network, enabling effortless transactions for users.

A key feature of this collaboration is the integration of JuanHand as a direct biller within the GCash app, allowing customers to pay for JuanHand services directly through GCash. Starting this August, JuanHand users can just open their GCash wallet, click on the ‘Bills’ icon, search or type in JuanHand, and they can already pay right away. It’s that easy. Transactions are processed in real time, ensuring instant posting and a hassle-free experience.

This partnership not only simplifies transactions for JuanHand users but also expands its reach to millions of GCash subscribers. By leveraging ECPAY’s robust payment infrastructure, JuanHand continues to innovate, providing efficient and reliable financial solutions for its growing customer base.

Streamlined Customer Experience is at the core of JuanHand’s operations. With the ECPay partnership, JuanHand reinforces its commitment to providing safe, convenient, and accessible digital payments.

JuanHand is operated by WeFund Lending Corp., which has already disbursed over P55 billion in loans and currently has over 15 million registered users. It’s easy to use a loan app with just one valid ID, and a five-minute loan approval process provides quick financial assistance to Filipinos nationwide. The partnership between JuanHand and ECPay demonstrates a strong commitment to financial accessibility, with both companies continue to pave the way for a more financially inclusive future.

