In every industry and institution, the future is in the hands of its young and promising visionaries. For the world of marketing and finance, it is all the more important for young and aspiring practitioners to be given a platform to hone their skills and showcase bold ideas and strategies they can use in response to the ever-changing trends and consumer patterns.

Established in 1992, the Agora Youth Awards (AYA) has become a platform for outstanding students and campus organizations to first experience marketing practices in the Philippines. Organized by the Philippine Marketing Association (PMA), the AYA also recognizes the skills, leadership, and passion of tomorrow’s marketing professionals, making sure that academic excellence translates to real-world business challenges.

For the award’s 33rd edition, the PMA began its search for the next wave of Gen-Z marketing disruptors and young visionaries who dare challenge the norms and reshape the future of the industry, which aligns with PMA’s 71st anniversary theme “AI-Nabled Pinoy Marketer.”

This year’s awards’ Junior Marketing Association (JMA) Category National Finals was hosted by Global Dominion Financing, Inc., an institution that helps Filipinos achieve their goals through easy and affordable loan products and services, coupled with innovative and adaptive loan facilities. Global Dominion also served as the case sponsor for the said category.

Held last Aug. 5, Global Dominion gathered the top JMA members from universities and colleges across the Philippines to present their pitches before a panel of judges, showcasing their creativity, strategic thinking, and grasp of real-world marketing challenges.

Among the universities and colleges with JMA representatives are Batangas State University – The National Engineering University (Pablo Borbon Campus), Central Luzon State University, Bulacan State University, Xavier University – Ateneo de Cagayan, University of Santo Tomas, De La Salle University, San Beda University, Polytechnic University of the Philippines, Silliman University, and the University of Makati.

The opening of the judging day was graced by Ms. Leah Marie Ayeng, Director for Youth and Academe of the Philippine Marketing Association and CEO of Prestige Products, who encouraged the finalists to embrace their roles beyond traditional marketing.

“Showcase the way you think, the way you empathize, the way you understand markets and communities; and more importantly, the way you stand for something beyond the brand,” she told the students. “To all of you, you are not just a student; you are a storyteller, a strategist, and a future social architect. Today is more than a competition; it is a celebration of how far you have come and a preview of the future you are about to stage. So, present with pride, speak with purpose, and live with integrity.”

Meanwhile, the esteemed group of judges includes C-suite executives from respected companies in the Philippines, such as Global Dominion President and CEO Patricia Poco-Palacios; Certified Professional Marketer (CPM) Asia Vice-President of Sales, Strategy, and Marketing Sy Bryan Lato; CPM Asia Executive Program Director Enrique Pablo Caeg; UNAHCO Inc. Vice-President of Marketing and Corporate Affairs Edwin Mapanao; Go Negosyo Program Development Manager Paul Anthony De Guzman; and Airspeed CMO Therese Castrojas-Galang.

In the event’s opening remarks, Ms. Palacios, a 2004 Agora Youth Awardee herself, shared her experiences as a marketer and advocated for financial inclusion in the industry.

“As someone who stood there where you are as an Agora awardee myself, it fills me with pride to now be leading Global Dominion Financing , Inc., a strong and multi-awarded financial institution that continues to grow with purpose,” she said.

Her remarks underscored the power of marketing not just as a business tool, but as a means to create meaningful change in people’s lives. Drawing from Global Dominion’s mission, she emphasized how strategic marketing can bridge the gap between financial institutions and the communities they serve.

“When we’re dealing with a marketing institution such as ourselves, marketing is key because we really need to broaden the awareness and really connect to those who have been underserved, those who have been intimidated by financial institutions. But, it’s a key driver, because it’s one of the ways that we can really move our country forward,” she added.

The JMA finalists were then tasked to present their pitches centered on growing Global Dominion’s women borrowers, challenging them to craft campaigns that emphasized financial literacy, inclusivity, and community engagement. Each university was encouraged to explore creative ways to reach women from diverse backgrounds, address barriers to accessing financial services, and highlight the impact of empowering female borrowers.

Students who had completed their respective pitches were treated to a meet-and-greet with company presidents who once came from their ranks, ice breaker activities headed by Global Dominion staff, an office tour of the Global Dominion headquarters in Ortigas, as well as a recruitment briefing led by Global Dominion Chief People Officer Godofred Matias.

Recognizing these efforts, Ma. Cristina Oreta, CPM., 2025 PMA President, expressed her appreciation to Global Dominion for its role in nurturing the next generation of marketing leaders.

“I would like to do a special shoutout sa Global Dominion, napakagaling po. Thank you very much, Pat (Global Dominion President & CEO) for loving the career, the industry, and the field. Thank you for giving back and guiding our next generation of marketing disruptors. Superb! Thank you again!”

Global Dominion’s activities tested the marketing expertise of the finalists while giving them opportunities to connect, collaborate, and learn from industry leaders and their fellow competitors. For most of the students, the experience was a rare chance to grow both professionally and personally.

“Immersing ourselves in this kind of environment, I would say it is a privilege to even be here in the first place. It’s a really good experience, especially for our particular team, working together for countless hours, interacting and networking with others, and also having the chance to learn ideas and implementable solutions from them,” Martin Pantelleon, a student from San Beda University, told BusinessWorld in an interview.

The passion and teamwork displayed during the competition resonated not only with the judges but also with the mentors who guided these young marketers throughout their journey. Coaches present in the competitions mentioned that seeing their students grow in skill, confidence, and camaraderie was as rewarding as any trophy.

“I am super proud of them. I’ve seen them grow. Initially, there were actually only three of us who started this association. So, we had a mini competition wherein we gathered students and had them audition to become new members of the team. From that, we are here. So, when it comes to being proud, I think they are champions in my heart already,” Xavier University – Ateneo de Cagayan coach Angelo Nikito Borres said.

The winners of the event, announced on Aug. 8 during the Agora Youth Awards Night, were led by the University of Santo Tomas Junior Marketing Association, recognized for their outstanding pursuit of innovation and automation. In second place was Batangas State University–Pablo Borbon Campus, lauded for their purposeful approach in promoting innovation, automation, and sustainability. Rounding out the top three was Silliman University, whose team skillfully integrated these same principles in their journey toward success.

