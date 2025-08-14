In a shared vision to uplift the state of education in the country, and reach as many learners as possible, Globe and Khan Academy Philippines have collaborated to bring quality education closer to every Filipino. Joining hands to focus on empowering students, and educators through inclusive digital learning, this will especially benefit areas where access to learning materials is limited.

The collaboration provides timely support for the current reforms led by the Department of Education, particularly in school digitalization, teacher support, and connectivity projects.

At the heart of this partnership is the digital skills program, which blends Globe’s nationwide connectivity and presence with Khan Academy’s trusted global content. It goes beyond textbooks and traditional teaching, offering lessons in STEM, digital literacy, online safety, and essential life skills, accessible online or through the GlobeOne app.

Students now have access to courses aligned with the Department of Education’s current curriculum, and teachers are supported by Khanmigo, an AI-teaching assistant that makes administrative work easier, thus enabling teachers to have greater learning impact. Khanmigo can work in multiple local Philippine languages upon prompting, such as Tagalog, Waray, Cebuano, Hiligaynon, and Ilocano.

“Education must evolve with the times. We use technology to make learning easier and more effective for both students and teachers,” said Yoly Crisanto, Globe Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer. “By working with Khan Academy Philippines, we’re opening doors to leapfrog our students to 21st century learning. Using the GlobeOne app, the pedagogy is inclusive, relevant, and within reach.”

The collaboration will include an employee volunteer program for Globe employees to engage with partner schools and communities on how to use Khan Academy’s educational resources.

“This is the future and digitization is the way forward,” shared Geraldine B. Acuña-Sunshine, President and CEO of Khan Academy Philippines. “We’re not just talking about physical classrooms anymore. We’re imagining classrooms with screens, smart tools, and open access to a world of knowledge. This is bayanihan in action. Every small contribution, every act of support, helps build something bigger than ourselves.”

Earlier this year, in collaboration with Khan Academy and Ayala Foundation, Globe provided tablets, Blue Boards, and Globe Fiber Prepaid WiFi to five schools as part of Globe’s G-Gantic Goals program. The beneficiary schools include CENTEX Manila in Tondo, Pasong Kawayan 2 West Elementary School in Cavite City, Lahug Elementary School in Cebu City, CENTEX Batangas in Bauan, and Pampanga High School in San Fernando City.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to our valued partners, Globe and Khan Academy Philippines, for championing our digital transformation journey,” shared Education Secretary Sonny Angara. “By bridging our learners and educators to digital tools, we’re not just easing the learning process, we’re empowering dreams and shaping their future.”

Globe and Khan Academy Philippines are calling on students, teachers, parents, and school administrators to access digital learning through the Khan Academy platform.

To access Khan Academy, visit https://www.khanacademy.org/. The platform can also be accessed through the GlobeOne app. Click the Essentials button, then select Khan Academy.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.