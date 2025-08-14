Speaking at the 1H 2025 financial media briefing, Globe reiterated its strong support for inclusive internet access and urged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (PBBM) to return the Konektadong Pinoy (KP) Bill to Congress for further refinement, ensuring it fully delivers on its transformative objectives.

The company emphasized that while the KP Bill’s core intent is to make internet access more affordable and universally available for all, this vision can only be achieved with a level playing field across the telecommunications industry.

Globe continues to expand its network and launch innovative digital solutions, fully aligned with the government’s mission to bridge the digital divide and foster inclusive growth.

For years, Globe has championed equitable access to affordable and reliable internet, recognizing connectivity as a cornerstone of national development and social empowerment.

The company fully supports KP Bill’s vision and objectives. However, it also believes that the bill requires careful revisions, so it can become an even stronger framework to empower every Filipino.

“We are advocating for universal access to affordable and reliable internet. But we believe this bill needs further study and reform. We hope the President understands the concerns raised by many in the industry, including respected voices and notable personalities,” Froilan Castelo, General Counsel at Globe said. “Our key concerns include regulatory imbalance, uneven competition, and the lack of transparency and oversight for new players.”

By linking its solid financial performance to its advocacy for inclusive connectivity, Globe underscored how sustainable business growth fuels greater investment in nationwide digital access and socio-economic progress.

Globe also called for close collaboration between the government, industry stakeholders, and Congress to ensure that the KP Bill not only accelerates connectivity but also integrates vital safeguards for long-term stability, fairness, and security in the digital ecosystem.

“Globe will be in support. If this bill has been returned to Congress, we’ll be in support,” Castelo said.

For more information about Globe’s network security efforts, visit www.globe.com.ph.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.