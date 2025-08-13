CEO SUITE, Asia’s leading premium workspace provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul MacAndrew as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

“We are excited to welcome Paul to the CEO SUITE family,” said Ms. Mee Kim, president and founder of CEO SUITE. “Under his leadership, we are launching an AI-powered workspace built for the MZ digital generation. This marks a bold new phase of smarter workspaces, faster growth, and broader global presence.”

With over 20 years of leadership experience across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the UK, Paul brings a proven record in business transformation, strategic growth, and customer-driven innovation. Most recently, he was responsible for leading operations at one of the largest multinational companies, where he achieved significant milestones.

As he guides CEO SUITE through its next chapter of innovation, agility, and global expansion, Paul will reinforce the company’s position as a trusted business hub for modern enterprises.

About CEO SUITE

Founded in 1997 by Ms. Mee Kim, a pioneer in the coworking industry with over 30 years of experience, CEO SUITE is the only coworking company powered by a team of over 200 top industry professionals, many who have been with the company for over 10 to 25 years. This deep depth of expertise and loyalty ensures clients’ businesses are taken care of seamlessly.

Now in its 28th year, CEO SUITE operates 21 locations across 11 major Asian cities, continuing to shape the future of work — powered by technology, human connection, and professional excellence.

Learn more: www.ceosuite.com

